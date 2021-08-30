CJI N V Ramana will administer oath of office to nine new judges on Tuesday, according to news agency PTI. The swearing-in ceremony would be held in the auditorium of the top court's additional building complex. Traditionally, the oath of office to new judges is administered in the CJI’s court room.

With the swearing-in of the nine new judges tomorrow, the strength of the apex court would rise to 33, including the CJI. The SC has sanctioned strength of 34.

“This is for the first time in the history of the Supreme Court of India when nine judges will be taking the oath of office in one go. In another first, the venue of the ceremony is shifted to the auditorium," the court's public relations office was quoted as saying by PTI. The venue has been shifted keeping in view the need for strict adherence to Covid norms.

The swearing-in ceremony would be telecast live on DD News, DD India and live webcast would also be available on the home page of official web portal of the SC, the report said.

The nine new judges who would be administered oath of office as apex court judges includes — Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka, Justice Vikram Nath, Justice Jitendra Kumar Maheshwari, Justice Hima Kohli, Justice B V Nagarathna, Justice CT Ravikumar, Justice M M Sundresh, Justice Bela M Trivedi and P S Narasimha.

Three out of these nine judges – Justices Nath and Nagarathna and Narasimha are in line to become the CJI. Justice Nagarathna is in line to become the first woman CJI in September 2027. Born on October 30, 1962, she is the daughter of former CJI E S Venkataramiah.

Justice Nath is in line to become the CJI upon retirement of sitting apex court judge Justice Surya Kant in February 2027. He would be succeeded by Justice Nagarathna, who would have a tenure of over a month as the head of the judiciary.

Narasimha would succeed Justice Nagarathna as the CJI and would have a tenure of over six months.

Earlier this month, the five-member collegium headed by CJI had recommended nine names for appointment as judges of the top court. The recommendation had put an end to months-long logjam over appointment of new judges to the SC.

