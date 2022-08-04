CJI NV Ramana recommends Justice UU Lalit's name as his successor1 min read . Updated: 04 Aug 2022, 12:52 PM IST
With this, Justice Lalit will become the 49th CJI on 27 August, as current Chief Justice Ramana is retiring this month on 26 August.
Chief Justice of India NV Ramana on 4 August recommended Justice UU Lalit's name as his successor for the top post at Supreme Court.