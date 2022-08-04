Chief Justice of India NV Ramana on 4 August recommended Justice UU Lalit's name as his successor for the top post at Supreme Court.

With this, Justice Lalit will become the 49th CJI on 27 August, as current Chief Justice Ramana is retiring this month on 26 August. Justice Lalit will have a short tenure of 74 days.

As per details, Justice Lalit will retire on November 8 and after that Justice DY Chandrachud will be appointed as the 50th Chief Justice of India.

Earlier on August 3, Minister of Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju wrote to Chief Justice of India (CJI) NV Ramana requesting him to recommend the name of his successor. It was received in CJI's office late that evening only.

"The Secretariat of the Chief Justice of India has received a communication on August 3, 2022, from the Minister of Law and Justice requesting the CJI to recommend the name of his successor," stated the information shared by the apex court.

With PTI inputs.