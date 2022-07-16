CJI Ramana's response after Kiren Rijiju raise concern over 5 crore pending case

CJI Ramana's response after Kiren Rijiju raise concern over 5 crore pending case2 min read . 07:44 PM IST
CJI NV Ramana noted the non-filling up of judicial vacancies was the major reason for the pendency of cases in the country.
Reponding to the concerns expressed by Union minister for law and justice Kiren Rijiju on huge case backlogs in the country, Chief Justice of India (CJI) NV Ramana on 16 July said that the non-filling up of judicial vacancies was the major reason for the pendency of cases in the country, reported Live Law.
Expressing his concern, Minister Rijiju said that cases are going to be 5 crore but the pendency can be reduced with coordination between the judiciary and the government.
He further added that the government and judiciary should have good coordination to achieve the objective of delivering justice to the people.
Reponding on the concern, CJI Ramana said, "I am glad that he has taken up the issue of pendency. We judges also, when we go outside the country, we also face the same question: how many years will a case take place? You all know the reasons for pendency. I need not elaborate on it. I already indicated this in the last chief justices-chief ministers conference. You all know the major important reason is the non-filling up of the judicial vacancies and not improving the judicial infrastructure."
The CJI also raised the issue of undertrial prisoners that is affecting the criminal justice system, and said that here is a need to question procedures that lead to prolonged incarceration without any trial.
He said that out of 6.10 lakh prisoners in the country, nearly 80 per cent are undertrial prisoners and lamented that in the criminal justice system, the process "is a punishment".
Describing jails as “black boxes", CJI Ramana said that prisons have a different impact on different categories of prisoners, particularly those belonging to marginalised communities.
“In the criminal justice system, the process is a punishment. From indiscriminate arrest to difficulty in obtaining bail, the process leading to prolonged incarceration of undertrial prisoners needs urgent attention," he said.
With PTI inputs.
