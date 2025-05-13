CJI Sanjiv Khanna retires today: Who's he and who's the next Chief Justice of India

Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sanjiv Khanna will retire on Tuesday, May 13. He will be succeeded by senior Judge Bhushan Ramkrishna (BR) Gavai. Justice Sanjiv Khanna served as the 51st Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of India.

In April this year, CJI Sanjiv Khanna had officially recommended Justice Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai as his successor, forwarding the proposal to the law ministry as part of the formal appointment process.

Currently, Justice Gavai holds the position of the senior-most judge in the Supreme Court, after CJI Khanna. He now set to assume office as the 52nd Chief Justice of India on May 14, succeeding CJI Khanna, who will retire on May 13.

President Droupadi Murmu will administer the oath of office.

Who is Justice Sanjiv Khanna? Justice Sanjiv Khanna was elevated to the Supreme Court of India on January 18, 2019. As of May 13, he is the Patron-in-Chief, National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) and Chairperson, National Judicial Academy, Bhopal (NJA).

Justice Khanna has also been the Chairman, Supreme Court Legal Services Committee (SCLSC) from 17th June, 2023 till 25th December, 2023 and Executive Chairman, NALSA from 26th December, 2023 till 10th November, 2024.

After having initially practised in the District Courts of Delhi, he set up his practise primarily in the High Court of Delhi. As an amicus curiae, he assisted the High Court of Delhi in several criminal cases and cases involving issues of public importance.

On June 24, 2005, Justice Khanna was elevated as an Additional Judge of the High Court of Delhi and was made a Permanent Judge on 20th February, 2006.

Whilst a Judge of the High Court of Delhi, he acted as the Chairman/Judge-in-charge, Delhi Judicial Academy (DJA), Delhi International Arbitration Centre (DIAC) and the District Court Mediation Centres.

Justice Sanjiv Khanna was part of 2024 Supreme Court judgement pertaining to the interim bail of former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal while the latter was embroiled in a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.