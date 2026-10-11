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CJI Surya Kant denies meeting with Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge over SIR, police action on protestors

CJI Surya Kant denies meeting with Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge over SIR, police action on protestors

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Published11 Oct 2026, 11:08 PM IST
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Chief Justice of India Surya Kant on Sunday denied permission to Leaders of Opposition in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge, respectively, to meet with him on Monday.

Gandhi and Kharge had sought a meeting with the Chief Justice to raise the issue of alleged electoral irregularities, the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise, as well as police action against protestors.

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ANi cited people aware of the development to reveal that a reasoned response explaining the grounds for the rejection has been sent to the opposition leaders via email.

As per ANI's sources, the response emphasised that the issue being raised by Gandhi and the delegation would be more appropriately addressed through judicial proceedings instead of them submitting a memorandum to the CJI.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more updates.

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