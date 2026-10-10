CJI Surya Kant flags digital stigma for children in conflict with law, calls for timely destruction of records | Video

Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant has warned that children in conflict with the law could face lasting digital stigma, stressing the need to destroy old records promptly and keep their identities out of media coverage and online platforms.

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Speaking at the inauguration of the National Consultation on ten years of the Juvenile Justice Act, 2015, the CJI emphasised that rehabilitation must go beyond institutional care and ensure that children can return to their families, schools and communities without facing stigma.

He said the reintegration of children into society was an essential part of rehabilitation, adding that records should be destroyed on time to prevent their identities and past cases from remaining accessible online for years.

Kant also expressed hope that the two-day consultation would provide a platform for High Court judges, state officials, stakeholders and domain experts to exchange experiences and discuss practices that had worked in their respective jurisdictions.

He said the participants should leave the consultation with at least one effective practice that they could adopt in their own jurisdictions.

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“We must destroy old records on time and keep the names of children in conflict with the law out of the news and off the internet, where they can linger for years. Rehabilitation that ends at the gate of an institution is not rehabilitation at all, for reintegration means restoring a young person's place in family, school, and community without stigma...,” Kant said, according to ANI.

He added, "Over the next two days, judges of the High Courts, officers of the states, stakeholders, and domain experts will be sharing their experiences as to what has worked in their jurisdictions, and I hope each of us leaves with at least one practice worth carrying home..."

Gujarat unveils Child Protection Policy 2026 Meanwhile, the Gujarat government last month unveiled its child protection policy for 2026, aimed at ensuring a “safe, dignified and rights-based childhood for children in the state.”

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According to a government release, the 'Gujarat State Child protection Policy-2026' seeks to establish a safe and equitable environment in which every child can realise their full potential without facing violence, exploitation, abuse, neglect or discrimination.

The policy also focuses on ensuring children's access to education, healthcare and holistic development, while safeguarding their right to express their opinions, the release said, as per PTI.

As part of the new framework, institutions that have direct contact with children will be required to train their employees on child rights, the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the Juvenile Justice Act and other relevant legislation.

The policy will also introduce a code of conduct for institutions and their employees, adopting a strict stance against humiliating, harassing or discriminating against children, as well as sexually inappropriate behaviour towards them.

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Institutions and individuals found violating the policy could face action, the government said.

The framework emphasises providing "equal child protection services to all children without discrimination based on religion, caste, gender, socio-economic status, political or cultural background, or geographical area," according to the release.

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It gives particular priority to vulnerable children, including those requiring care and protection, children in conflict with the law, Divyang children, migrants, orphans, and those from Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and disadvantaged communities. Children affected by human trafficking, those living on the streets, and those in institutional or alternative care are also covered.

The policy extends protection to transgender and intersex children, children living with HIV/AIDS or chronic illnesses, those affected by natural disasters, and children residing in conflict-affected areas.

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Adopting a 'zero-tolerance' approach to child abuse and exploitation, the policy seeks to promote child-safe environments across schools, healthcare facilities, child care institutions, workplaces, digital platforms and public spaces.

It also aims to strengthen safeguards against online threats by improving measures to prevent and address cyber risks arising from internet use, social media and other digital technologies.

About the Author Garvit Bhirani Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news s...Read More ✕ Garvit Bhirani



With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.



Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.



He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.



He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.



He can be reached on Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news stories, focusing on accuracy and compelling storytelling for readers.With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.He can be reached on LinkedIn or on @garvitbhirani on X