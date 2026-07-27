The Supreme Court observed on Monday (July 27) that the right to peaceful protest is a constitutional guarantee, and that the mere existence of an agitation cannot justify alleged police excesses against protesters. The court also called for a uniform national protocol on handling demonstrations.

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The Supreme Court bench led by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant made the remarks while hearing the petition seeking action against police excess during the Jantar Mantar NEET protests.

The ‘Sansad Chalo’ protest march, led by the Cockroach Janta Party on July 20 in Delhi, witnessed clashes between protesters and security personnel. Video and photos on social media showed police using lathis and tear gas shells to disperse crowds attempting to move towards Parliament.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What did the Supreme Court say about police brutality during the NEET protests? ⌵ The Supreme Court stated that the right to peaceful protest is constitutionally guaranteed, and mere agitation does not justify police brutality. Allegations of police excess should be independently investigated. 2 Why is a national protocol for handling protests necessary according to the Supreme Court? ⌵ The Supreme Court emphasized the need for a uniform national protocol to ensure that police handle demonstrations consistently and fairly across the country, reinforcing the democratic process. 3 How did the NEET protests reflect the political influence of youth in India? ⌵ The NEET protests showcased the political weight of youth, primarily Gen Z, who organized and led the movement, resulting in significant government accountability measures, including the resignation of the Union Education Minister. 4 What role did social media play in the Cockroach Janta Party's protest actions? ⌵ Social media was crucial for the Cockroach Janta Party, as it mobilized youth engagement and served as a platform for coordination and communication among protesters demanding accountability for the NEET paper leak. 5 Should the protests over the NEET paper leakage be seen as part of a broader trend in youth political activism? ⌵ Yes, the NEET protests can be viewed as part of a broader trend of youth-led movements that leverage social media to challenge government actions and demand accountability, reflecting a shift in political engagement among younger generations.

The protesters were demanding the resignation of then Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET paper leak issue.

What did CJI said on police ‘brutality’ "Right to peaceful, lawful protest absolutely guaranteed under Constitution. So long as it is peaceful agitation, merely because there is agitation, there can't be...If there is excess committed, it should be independently examined," CJI Surya Kant was quoted by Live Law as saying on pleas alleging police brutality against student protestors.

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The court observed that allegations of police excess should be independently examined and stressed the need for uniform police protocols for handling demonstrations nationwide.

"It's not only a case of Delhi. Uniformity in protocol is required. Merely because agitation is there, it doesn't mean lathi-charge. Discipline is integral to the democratic process," the CJI said on Monday.

"Self-evolved discipline is needed which is essential to democratic process," the CJI said and urged parties to assist the bench in an inadversarial manner.

The court directed that all connected petitions be listed together on Tuesday, July 28.

Plea by family of policemen The bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana also agreed to take up a separate plea, filed by a few family members of those police personnel who were attacked during the protest, along with other listed petitions.

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The CJI stressed that the life of every individual, including police personnel, is equally important.

According to Live Law, the court allowed the request of a counsel, appearing for the families of policemen injured during the incident, to participate in the proceedings.

Justice Bagchi orally observed, “Injury to an individual, be it to policemen or [students], is of equal concern. We may call upon the state to concern why adequate equipment not given to police to handle such...they should have helmets.”