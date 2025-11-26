CJI Surya Kant says morning walk has become difficult due to Delhi pollution as AQI hits 337; Kapil Sibal agrees

Chief Justice of India Surya Kant has raised concerns about Delhi's worsening air quality from a personal experience, and after advocates requested him to shift hearings to virtual mode, he said that he would consider the same after discussing the issue with the Bar.

Advertisement

On Wednesday, the CJI said that air pollution in Delhi has made evening going for a walk difficult. He shared that the only exercise he does is taking a walk, and that after a 55-minute stroll the previous dat, he was suffering from physical discomfort till the next morning.

The chief justice made the observation after Rakesh Dwivedi, a Senior Advocate, requested to be excused from a hearing related to the SIR process citing poor health. When the CJI asked him if his condition was related to the Delhi pollution, Dwivedi replied in the affirmative.

The CJI then remarked, "The only exercise I do is walking. But even that is difficult now. Yesterday walked for 55 minutes, and till morning I had problems."

Advertisement

Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal also voiced his concern regarding the situation, and said that the air quality has now made him stop going for walks altogether.

“To breathe this obnoxious air, at our age…” the senior advocate said.

Dwivedi himself then agreed that his health had indeed deteriorated after he had gone for a walk.

Also Read | Can car air purifiers really keep pollution out? Benefits and tips explained

The CJI said he would consider the suggestion after consultations with the Bar.

“If at all such a decision is taken, I would like to take the Bar into confidence. If something is to be done, if the Bar thinks so, it should be a uniform rule. Keeping everything in mind, if the Bar Association makes a proposal, we will be open to considering it. In the evening, I am meeting the office bearers at the Constitution Day function. I will convey your suggestions,” he said, as per Live Law.

Advertisement

Dwivedi also said that lawyers who have crossed 60 should be given the option to appear virtually until conditions improve.

GRAP-III restrictions revoked GRAP-III restrictions were revoked in Delhi on Wednesday by the Commission for Air Quality Management, but restrictions under GRAP-I and II will still be in effect.

A layer of haze engulfed the national capital on Wednesday morning as the average Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 337 at 7 am, as per ANI. This falls under the 'very poor' category.