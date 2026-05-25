CJI Surya Kant says Twisha Sharma case will reach ‘logical conclusion’, orders fair and independent probe

Chief Justice of India Surya Kant has taken up the Twisha Sharma death case, ordering a fair, independent, and impartial investigation while urging both the victim's family and the accused to stop making public statements and place their accounts before investigators instead.

Supreme Court Takes Up Twisha Sharma Death Case The Supreme Court of India stepped into the Twisha Sharma death case on Monday, 25 May, with Chief Justice of India Surya Kant making pointed observations about the integrity of the investigation and the conduct of all parties involved.

Twisha Sharma, 33, a former Miss Pune originally from Noida, was found hanging at her in-laws' residence in Bhopal's Katara Hills on the night of 12 May. Her family has accused her husband and in-laws of dowry harassment and abetment to suicide. The in-laws have denied the allegations, claiming instead that Twisha had been battling drug addiction.

The case has drawn intense national attention, largely because of who the accused are. Twisha's mother-in-law, Giribala Singh, is a retired district judge, and her husband Samarth Singh is a practising lawyer.

CJI Surya Kant: "Whoever Will Investigate Will Find the Truth" Addressing the case directly from the bench, Chief Justice Surya Kant made clear that the court had full confidence in the investigative process, while acknowledging the controversy that has surrounded it.

"The mother-in-law is a formal district judge and it is unfortunate that it is being said that Judiciary is not permitting a fair trial. We have no doubt that the victims and accused will cooperate with the investigation. We have no doubt on our state agencies also or on the CBI that whoever will investigate will definitely take the investigation to the logical conclusion and will find the truth," LiveLaw quoted the CJI.

He stressed that the investigation must be conducted without interference or influence.

"Whatever the unfortunate incident has taken place it must be fairly and independently and impartially investigated. There were doubts that both sides are also going to the media," the CJI added.

SC Urges Family, Accused to Stay Out of Public Arena "It is our request that whatever statement you want to make please make it before the authority that is the investigating agency. We can't do anything but request media to not go for a recording of statement of the victims family or reducing their pain into sound bytes," CJI said as quoted by LiveLaw.

The court's formal order went further, placing specific obligations on all those connected to the case.

"We would like to impress upon the family members of the victim as well as the accused that instead of making statements in the public or before media platform they should get their versions recorded before the investigating agency so that no prejudice or adverse impact is had on the ongoing investigation," the order read.

The Supreme Court bench also extended its request to the public at large.

"We also request the media to avoid recording statements of persons who are likely to be potential witnesses as it may unnecessarily impact the outcomes on certain issues which are to be investigated. We also request the public that they should refrain from speculation and to have trust and faith in one of the premier investigating agency. We are sure that in due course of time it will take the investigation to a conclusion," the order stated.

The apex court was careful to clarify the limits of its own observations.

"While making these observations it is clarified that we have not expressed any opinion on any of the allegations or otherwise and it is entirely on the investigating agency to look into the different aspects," it said.

CBI to Take Over Investigation The Supreme Court also noted that Solicitor General Mehta had provided assurances regarding the transfer of the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation.

The court's order recorded: “SG Mehta has assured us that he will take up the matter with the authorities to ensure that the CBI immediately takes over the investigation.”

The Madhya Pradesh government had already separately recommended a CBI probe into the matter before the Supreme Court hearing, a decision that reflects the scale of public and political scrutiny surrounding the case.

Police Question Retired Judge Giribala Singh and Son Samarth Singh On the ground in Bhopal, police have begun detailed questioning of both Giribala Singh and her son Samarth Singh in connection with Twisha's death.

Samarth Singh, who was arrested in Jabalpur on Friday (22 May) after remaining absconding for ten days, was sent to a seven-day police remand by a Bhopal court on Saturday. He is currently in custody and under active interrogation. According to sources, he has told investigators that relations with Twisha soured after she became pregnant.

Giribala Singh, who has secured anticipatory bail, is being questioned separately, with investigators cross-verifying the accounts given by mother and son.

"We have questioned Giribala Singh. The process takes time. Her son Samarth Singh, who is in police custody, is also being interrogated. Information given by one accused is being verified with the other," a senior police officer told PTI, requesting anonymity.

Also Read | Twisha Sharma death case: Madhya Pradesh govt gives consent for CBI probe

Police have registered a First Information Report against both Samarth Singh and Giribala Singh on charges of dowry harassment.

The investigating officer added a note of caution about the current state of the inquiry.

"As of now, the case appears to be one of suicide, but the investigation is continuing. It would be premature to draw any conclusion at this stage," the official said.

AIIMS Delhi Conducts Second Postmortem Adding another layer of complexity to the case, a team of forensic experts from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Delhi conducted a second postmortem of Twisha Sharma in Bhopal on Sunday, following directions from the Madhya Pradesh High Court.

The High Court ordered the second examination after Twisha's parents raised serious concerns about procedural lapses by local authorities in the conduct of the first postmortem.

Chief of Forensic Medicine at AIIMS Delhi, Dr Sudhir Gupta, told PTI the full report would take time to compile, as laboratory tests including histopathology and viscera examination are still required.

The AIIMS team also visited Twisha's residence and the site of the incident on Sunday to carry out on-site assessments. Dr Gupta confirmed the team would return to Delhi with samples, photographs, videos, and written findings on Monday.

Following the conclusion of the second postmortem, Twisha Sharma's mortal remains were cremated at Bhadbhada Vishram Ghat in Bhopal on Sunday evening.