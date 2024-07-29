CJI urges people to take part in ‘Special Lok Adalat’ to resolve cases amicably, cites example of a divorce case

Supreme Court CJI DY Chandrachud says the idea behind organising the Special Lok Adalat is to settle small cases such as service disputes, labour disputes and land acquisition cases

Published29 Jul 2024, 07:18 PM IST
Supreme Court Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud during a special Lok Adalat in New Delhi on Monday.
Supreme Court Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud during a special Lok Adalat in New Delhi on Monday.(PTI)

The Supreme Court on Monday began its five-day Special Lok Adalat with an aim to resolve disputes amicably.

Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud urged people to take part in the Special Lok Adalat to resolve their cases amicably and speedily.

Citing one divorce case that was resolved amicably at a Lok Adalat, CJI Chandrachud said: “I remember one case in which a man had filed for a divorce in Patiala House Court, while his wife had filed for maintenance and custody of children. They both came to Lok Adalat and decided that they will stay together. When I asked them in Lok Adalat, they said that they have decided to live together happily.”

 

 

He said that the Lok Adalat is being held throughout this week by seven benches of the Supreme Court. The idea behind organising the Special Lok Adalat is to settle small cases such as service disputes, labour disputes and land acquisition cases.

The Special Lok Adalat has been organised from July 29 to August 3 to commemorate the 75th year of establishment of the Supreme Court.

The Special Lok Adalat will be held every day after 2 PM and it will have two SC judges, along with a senior advocate, and one Advocate-on-Record to hear the case.

CJI DY Chandrachud said: “The Lok Adalat is being held throughout this week by 7 benches of the Supreme Court. Our experience today was that it was a resounding success. Lok Adalat which has the cooperation of the Bar, Supreme Court Judges, and extensive ground work has been done by High Courts, State Governments and Insurance Companies. The idea is to settle small cases. People do not realise how small cases come before the Supreme Court. So we chose cases involving service disputes, labour disputes, land acquisition cases, motor accident claim cases, cheque dishonour cases...”

 

 

“The presence of Bar members as part of the Lok Adalat panel along with the Judges has sent the right message across society that we are united in our efforts to do justice, especially to citizens involved in these small cases...I hope with this Lok Adalat it will now become institutionalised in the Supreme Court in future,” he added.

First Published:29 Jul 2024, 07:18 PM IST
