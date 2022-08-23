The government on Tuesday announced that the Chief justices of India will get rent-free accommodation for six months after demitting office while the Supreme Court judges will get round-the-clock security for one year upon superannuation. The Department of Justice in the Law Ministry notified the amended 'Supreme Court Judges Rules' to extend chauffeur facility and secretarial assistant for one year from the date of retirement to former SC judges, according to news agency PTI report.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}