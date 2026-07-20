CJP's Abhijeet Dipke faints during sit-in at Jantar Mantar after protest march: Video

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke briefly fainted during sit-in at Jantar Mantar after protest march to Parliament that witnessed thousands of demonstrators demanding Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation over alleged irregularities in competitive exams.

Dipke was escorted by fellow protestors and CJP spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka. He broke his hunger strike earlier today after the CJP said the father of NEET student Riya Thapa, who died by suicide, persuaded him to end it and lead the march to Parliament.

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What Dipke, Angmo said CJP alleged that Delhi Police used excessive force against demonstrators during its "Sansad Chalo" march, claiming that several students sustained injuries and that activist Sonam Wangchuk's wife, Gitanjali J. Angmo, was manhandled. The organisation continued its protest with a sit-in near Kerala House after police dismantled the stage at Jantar Mantar.

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People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What led to Abhijeet Dipke fainting during the protest at Jantar Mantar? ⌵ Abhijeet Dipke fainted during the sit-in protest at Jantar Mantar after breaking his hunger strike. His decision to end the fast was influenced by the father of a NEET student who died by suicide, urging him to lead the march. 2 Why are demonstrators demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan? ⌵ Demonstrators are demanding Pradhan's resignation over alleged irregularities in competitive exams, including accusations of paper leaks and inadequate governance affecting students' futures. 3 How did Delhi Police respond to the protests at Jantar Mantar? ⌵ Delhi Police responded to the protests with a significant security presence, deploying force to disperse demonstrators, including the use of tear gas and lathi-charge, claiming it was necessary to maintain law and order. 4 What are the specific demands of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) from the government? ⌵ The CJP's demands include the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan, government discussions on education issues during the Monsoon Session, and compensation of ₹1 crore for families of NEET aspirants who died by suicide. 5 Should students participate in protests like the one organized by CJP? ⌵ Participation in protests can be a means of voicing concerns about education policies and governance, but students should consider the implications and the safety of engaging in demonstrations that may be met with police action.

Also Read | CJP march to Parliament meets barricades, tear gas and a BJP assurance

The allegations followed police action to disperse protesters who attempted to march towards Parliament and clear the protest venue. By the evening, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke, spokespersons Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das, along with Angmo, remained at the sit-in near Kerala House, stating that the agitation would continue despite the police crackdown.

"Police have been absolutely brutal. They have fractured the skulls of many students who were protesting here. Even a 15-year-old girl was brutally beaten up by a male police officer. A male police officer even tried to grab the hair of Sonam Wangchuk's wife, Gitanjali Angmo. They even tried to lathicharge her and drag her out of the tempo," Dipke alleged.

Addressing the gathering, Angmo said the movement had received the backing of an estimated 25 lakh young people, which she described as a reflection of growing concern over the state of the country's education system.

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Also Read | Inside Delhi's security arrangements around Jantar Mantar amid CJP protest

"This shows that our education system, education policies and overall governance in the sector are deeply flawed and affecting every young person. The government must listen to their concerns at the earliest. Good governance means listening to the voices of youngsters and resolving this matter without delay," she stated.

Also Read | On Cam: Rahul Gandhi Breaks Silence On Crackdown On CJP Protests

She also said that activist Sonam Wangchuk, who remains on a hunger strike at Safdarjung Hospital, has set three conditions for ending his fast. According to Angmo, these include the resignation of Pradhan, an assurance from Cabinet ministers and Members of Parliament that education-related issues will be discussed during the ongoing Monsoon Session, and government action on the memorandum submitted by the protesters, which raises concerns ranging from the alleged NEET paper leak to the condition of government schools.

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"Only if these assurances are given will Sonam end his fast," Angmo stated.

100 people reportedly detained, over 50 police personnel, protestors injured Meanwhile, more than 50 police personnel and protesters were injured during clashes linked to the CJP demonstrations in New Delhi district on Sunday, PTI citing police sources said, prompting authorities to mount a large-scale security operation. Its sources added that around 100 people were detained, while 65 medico-legal cases were registered at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in connection with the incident.

About the Author Garvit Bhirani Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news s...Read More ✕ Garvit Bhirani



With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.



Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.



He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.



He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.



He can be reached on Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news stories, focusing on accuracy and compelling storytelling for readers.With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.He can be reached on LinkedIn or on @garvitbhirani on X