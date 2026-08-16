Abhijeet Dipke reveals Swades' Shah Rukh Khan inspired him to return to India, serve his village: ‘Just like Mohan’

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke opened up about his connection with Bollywood recently. Dipke recalled watching Shah Rukh Khan's Swades over ‘100 times’ and being inspired by his character Mohan to return to India. The CJP leader said that he wanted to serve his community after watching the film.

Abhijeet Dipke inspired by Shah Rukh Khan Abhijeet Dipke took to X and posted pictures after launching the "School Thik Karo" campaign, starting from his native village in Hingoli district of Maharashtra on Independence Day. He visited government schools and flagged issues with the basic facilities, including adequate seating, water supply and functional windows and toilets.

On X, Dipke wrote, "As Fatima bi said to Kaveri Amma: “Bata dena uss ladke ko apne hi paani mein pighal jaana barf ka muqaddar hota hai…”

“Grew up watching Swades and fell so deeply in love with the film that I must have watched it over 100 times by now.”

He added, “There’s one part that has always stayed with me. Mohan goes to meet Haridas and sees how he is struggling even to feed his family. On his way back, sitting on the train, he sees a little boy selling water at the station instead of being in school. As Mohan quietly sheds a tear, I did too. Every single time.”

Mohan from Swades Dipke said just like Khan's character Mohan from the film, he too wished to do something for his village. “Ever since, somewhere in my heart, I wished that someday I could do something for my own village, just like Mohan did for Charanpur.”

“Little did I know that life would take such a turn that years later, I would return from the US and actually get an opportunity to do something very similar for my own village. Life really does come full circle sometimes. I’ll always be grateful for this opportunity and for all the love I’ve received from people. I love you all, and I’ll give it everything I have to do something meaningful and make a real difference,” he concluded.

Dipke's "School Thik Karo" campaign Abhijeet Dipke recently said that he would be visiting more government schools across Maharashtra as part of the CJP campaign. He also urged parents to conduct social audits of school facilities.