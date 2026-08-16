Abhijeet Dipke reveals Swades' Shah Rukh Khan inspired him to return to India, serve his village: ‘Just like Mohan’

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke opened up about his connection with Bollywood recently. Dipke recalled watching Shah Rukh Khan's Swades over ‘100 times’ and being inspired by his character Mohan to return to India. The CJP leader said that he wanted to serve his community after watching the film.

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Abhijeet Dipke inspired by Shah Rukh Khan Abhijeet Dipke took to X and posted pictures after launching the "School Thik Karo" campaign, starting from his native village in Hingoli district of Maharashtra on Independence Day. He visited government schools and flagged issues with the basic facilities, including adequate seating, water supply and functional windows and toilets.

On X, Dipke wrote, "As Fatima bi said to Kaveri Amma: “Bata dena uss ladke ko apne hi paani mein pighal jaana barf ka muqaddar hota hai…”

“Grew up watching Swades and fell so deeply in love with the film that I must have watched it over 100 times by now.”

He added, “There’s one part that has always stayed with me. Mohan goes to meet Haridas and sees how he is struggling even to feed his family. On his way back, sitting on the train, he sees a little boy selling water at the station instead of being in school. As Mohan quietly sheds a tear, I did too. Every single time.”

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Mohan from Swades Dipke said just like Khan's character Mohan from the film, he too wished to do something for his village. “Ever since, somewhere in my heart, I wished that someday I could do something for my own village, just like Mohan did for Charanpur.”

“Little did I know that life would take such a turn that years later, I would return from the US and actually get an opportunity to do something very similar for my own village. Life really does come full circle sometimes. I’ll always be grateful for this opportunity and for all the love I’ve received from people. I love you all, and I’ll give it everything I have to do something meaningful and make a real difference,” he concluded.

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Dipke's "School Thik Karo" campaign Abhijeet Dipke recently said that he would be visiting more government schools across Maharashtra as part of the CJP campaign. He also urged parents to conduct social audits of school facilities.

The initiative is a part of CJP's announcement of “Season 2 of Jantar Mantar”. The movement party said it would conduct a nationwide "listening tour" while also focusing on public concerns, particularly in the education industry.

About the Author Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More ✕ Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.



With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.



Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.



Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.



Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.

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