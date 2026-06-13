CJP Amritsar Protest LIVE: Students, aspirants to gather at 4 PM demanding Pradhan’s resignation

CJP Amritsar Protest LIVE: Students, volunteers, and young supporters are expected to participate in a protest organised by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) at Golden Gate in Amritsar.
As information about the event continues to circulate on social media, many residents and commuters have been speculating about possible traffic diversions, road closures, or other restrictions near the protest site.
However, no official traffic advisory, diversion plan, or road closure order has been issued by the Amritsar Traffic Police or the local administration so far. Authorities have also clarified that there are currently no restrictions on vehicular movement in the area.
CJP protest in Amritsar is part of the party’s ongoing campaign advocating reforms in India’s education system, greater transparency in examinations, and stronger accountability for issues affecting students
According to CJP founder and organiser Abhijeet Dipke, the demonstration is intended to remain peaceful, and participants have been urged to maintain appropriate behaviour throughout the event.
At present, no official traffic diversions have been announced. However, residents and commuters travelling through the area during the gathering are advised to allow extra travel time.
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The CJP mixes self-deprecating humour with political criticism. Supporters jokingly call themselves unemployed and chronically online, while videos and memes mocking unemployment, corruption and political dysfunction have attracted millions of views. Many parody CJP accounts have also adopted the cockroach as a satirical political symbol. (AP)
CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke told supporters that Thursday's protest marked the beginning of a wider nationwide campaign. The political communications strategist and Boston University student said the party plans to organise similar demonstrations in other cities across the country. He also warned that supporters would return to New Delhi later this month if the education minister does not resign.
CJP in a post on X, said, “Cockroaches, are you ready to send a strong message to Dharmendra Pradhan? We will assemble for a peaceful protest demanding the resignation of the Education Minister at Amritsar Gate today at 4 PM.”
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