CJP asks for public apology to protesting students; Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation non-negotiable | Read full letter

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) on Friday submitted a letter to the Centre, demanding that Delhi Police publicly apologise to student protestors “brutally thrashed” at Jantar Mantar on July 20.

“The Government of India, the head of the Rapid Action Force, and the Delhi Police Commissioner ought to publicly apologise to the students who were brutally thrashed by their forces,” they wrote in the letter addressed to Union Health Minister J P Nadda.

They also reiterated three of their non-negotiable demands — Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation, ₹1 crore compensation for families of suicide victims, and no legal action against protestors.

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 What are the main demands of the Cockroach Janta Party regarding the recent protests? ⌵ The Cockroach Janta Party's main demands include the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, ₹1 crore compensation for families of students who died by suicide, and no legal action against protestors. 2 Why does the CJP want a public apology from the Delhi Police? ⌵ The CJP demands a public apology from the Delhi Police because they allege that students were brutally thrashed by police forces during the protests. 3 How is the CJP planning to escalate their movement if their demands are not met? ⌵ The CJP has warned that if their demands are not accepted promptly, the movement will grow larger and they will issue a nationwide call for further protests. 4 What was discussed in the meeting between CJP representatives and Union ministers on July 24? ⌵ During the July 24 meeting, CJP representatives reiterated their key demands and emphasized that Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation is non-negotiable, while asking for a timely response from the government. 5 Should the government consider the CJP's demands for examination reforms? ⌵ Yes, the CJP has called for the government's response to their five-point demand charter on examination reforms, emphasizing its importance for structural changes in the education system.

The organisation also requested that the demands be accepted at the earliest. If not, the movement would only grow bigger and spread across the country, CJP said.

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Read full CJP letter here: “This is with respect to the ongoing CJP protest at Jantar Mantar. We acknowledge the Government's eagerness to find a mutually beneficial solution.

Over the last few days, we have held extensive consultations with our supporters and members across the country and with the protestors at Jantar Mantar. We have arrived at a clear consensus that our demands, namely the resignation of Mr Dharmendra Pradhan, ₹1 crore compensation for NEET victims, and no legal action against protestors, are non-negotiable.

Furthermore, the Government of India, the head of the Rapid Action Force, and the Delhi Police Commissioner ought to publicly apologise to the students who were brutally thrashed by their forces.

We request that all these demands be accepted at the earliest, failing which the movement will only grow bigger and spread across the country.

Further, we would appreciate the Government's response to our five-point demand charter on examination reforms. The charter will prove critical in bringing about the larger structural reforms needed in the education system.”

View full Image View full Image CJP letter to Centre

What happened at July 24 meeting? The CJP representatives, Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka, met with Union ministers J P Nadda and Jitendra Singh on July 24.

Friday's meeting took place hours after activist Sonam Wangchuk ended his 26-day hunger strike late on Thursday night following government assurances on his key demands.

The two-hour meeting was held at the Vithalbhai Patel House, after the CJP declined the government's invitation to hold talks at a minister's residence or office, insisting that discussions should take place at a neutral venue.

Nadda said the ministers heard their demands and conveyed that they will get back to the CJP. "We will again meet on Saturday," he said.

"We told Union ministers that our demand for the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan is non-negotiable," Das told reporters after the meeting.

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This was the third official meeting between the CJP and the government. Nadda held two back-to-back meetings with Das and Ranka on July 20 at the minister's residence.