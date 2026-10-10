CJP calls for fresh protests at Jantar Mantar on Sunday, 11 Oct; traffic curbs at 30 key points in Delhi: All we know

Delhi saw an unprecedented clampdown on protestors demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar on Saturday with the detention of more than 7,000 individuals, closure of 45 metro stations, railway stations, and the detention of Cockroach Janta Party activisits Abhijeet Dipke, Saurav Das, and others right from within an aircraft when they landed in the national capital.

Jantar Mantar, where the protest was supposed to be held, wore a deserted look throughout the day with the deployment of 30,000 police personnel.

A number of top opposition leaders were detained by the Delhi Police, including four former chief ministers - Pinarayi Vijayan, Manik Sarkar, Arvind Kejriwal, and Mamata Banerjee.

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 Why is the CJP planning another protest in Delhi on Sunday, 11 October? ⌵ The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) is demanding Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation over alleged irregularities in the electoral rolls. The party said it would continue marches to Jantar Mantar. 2 Where may traffic restrictions be imposed during the CJP protest on Sunday? ⌵ Traffic may be affected around Jantar Mantar, Connaught Place, Mandi House and Patel Chowk, as well as several central Delhi intersections. Diversions are scheduled to begin at 6 am, depending on the situation. 3 What should commuters do about Sunday traffic restrictions in central Delhi? ⌵ Delhi Traffic Police has advised commuters to avoid non-essential travel and allow extra time for journeys to railway stations, inter-state bus terminals and the airport. Check official traffic updates, as restrictions may be adjusted based on conditions. 4 Will Delhi Metro stations be closed on Sunday, 11 October? ⌵ Sunday’s station closures and timings were not confirmed in the supplied reports. Passengers should check Delhi Metro service information before travelling through affected areas. 5 Are markets and restaurants in Delhi open during the Sunday protests? ⌵ Markets, shops and restaurants are expected to remain open, with no blanket commercial shutdown reported. Reaching businesses near guarded areas may take longer because of checks or diversions.

CPI(M) general secretary M A Baby, veteran Left leader Brinda Karat, CPI(ML) Liberation general secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya, activist Yogendra Yadav, lawyer Prashant Bhushan, YouTuber Dhruv Rathee, and All India Students' Association (AISA) president Neha Bora were also detained.

The police released all detainees late in the night except for the CJP leaders

CJP calls for fresh protests The CJP held a press conference in the evening where they announced that they are launching a fresh protest on Sunday demanding the resignation of chief election commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over his alleged irregularities in the electoral rolls.

The announcement was made by CJP leader Ajinkya Shinde. ""Every day, there will be marches to Jantar Mantar from now on, until Gyanesh Kumar is sacked as CEC," Shinde said during the presser.

SFI general secretary Srijan Bhattacharyya said students would hold peaceful demonstrations and that places where they were stopped by police barricades would become their protest sites.

Traffic curbs on Sunday in Delhi With the CJP announcing a fresh protest tomorrow, traffic curbs has been announced at 30 key points across Delhi.

According to an advisory issued by the Delhi Traffic Police late Saturday, diversions will be enforced from 6 am on Sunday, depending on the prevailing situation, and traffic movement may be affected around Jantar Mantar, Connaught Place, Mandi House, Patel Chowk and several other intersections in Central Delhi.

Also Read | Delhi Metro update: DMRC says entry and exit of all stations now open

The affected stretches include the Ashoka Road-Jantar Mantar Road roundabout, Tolstoy Marg-Janpath crossing, Jai Singh Road-Sansad Marg crossing, Rail Bhawan roundabout, Patel Chowk, Gol Dak Khana and several intersections around Connaught Place.

Traffic movement may also be affected at Mandi House, the Minto Road-Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg junction, the Lodhi Road flyover, Neela Gumbad roundabout, the Samrat Hotel roundabout, the Sardar Patel Marg-Panchsheel Marg crossing and the underpasses beneath the Bhikaji Cama Place and Moti Bagh flyovers.

Commuters have been advised to avoid non-essential travel and allow extra time while travelling to railway stations, inter-state bus terminals and the airport through New Delhi and Central Delhi.

The traffic police said restrictions would be regulated or relaxed based on real-time assessments of the situation and urged commuters to follow updates through its official website and social media platforms.