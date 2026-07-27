The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) on Monday expressed concern over arrests of protestors in Assam, West Bengal and Bihar. Abhijeet Dipke-led organisation urged the government to honour its assurance which were agreed upon during talks with Union Ministers J P Nadda and Jitendra Singh on Saturday.

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CJP spokesperson Saurav Das on 27 July issued a statement in this regard and said, “We are deeply concerned by multiple reports reaching us of students and other protestors being targeted, detained, or arrested by various state agencies, particularly in Assam, West Bengal, and Bihar.” Suggesting that the Cockroach Janta Party called off its nationwide protest on the condition that Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre would take no punitive action against any protestor, he stated, “The reports emerging from these states are therefore a matter of grave concern.”

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Warning of legal action, the CJP gave an ultimatum, demanding written guarantee to ensure that the commitments made were kept. It asked the BJP-led government to provide a written guarantee latest by Tuesday, 28 July 2026. Saurav Das further emphasized that any departure from assurance would be a “breach of trust” for lakhs of young Indians who chose dialogue over protests,

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People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What actions has the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) taken regarding the arrests of protestors in Assam, West Bengal, and Bihar? ⌵ The CJP has expressed concern over the arrests of protestors in these states and demanded their release, warning of legal action if the government fails to meet its assurances. 2 Why did the CJP suspend its nationwide protest? ⌵ The CJP suspended its protest after receiving assurances from the government that there would be no punitive action against protestors, contingent upon the government's commitment being honored. 3 How does the CJP plan to ensure the release of detained protestors and withdrawal of FIRs? ⌵ The CJP's legal team is already coordinating with lawyers in the affected states to secure the release of detained individuals and ensure FIRs against protestors are withdrawn. 4 What consequences did the CJP warn of if the government's commitments are not met? ⌵ The CJP warned that any failure to honor commitments would be considered a breach of trust and could lead to further necessary steps, including legal action. 5 Should the government provide a written guarantee regarding the treatment of protestors? ⌵ Yes, the CJP has demanded a written guarantee from the government by a specified date to ensure that commitments regarding the treatment of protestors are upheld.

CJP's full statement "First, we wish to assure every protestor that our legal team is already coordinating with brilliant lawyers in the concerned states to secure the release of those detained and to extend all possible legal assistance. This has been happening from Day 1.

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Second, we call upon the Government of India, particularly @JPNadda ji and @DrJitendraSingh ji, to immediately honour the assurance given to us by ensuring the release of those detained and by directing that no coercive or retaliatory action is taken against any protestor anywhere in the country. The FIRs registered ought to be withdrawn too.

The Government of India is also reminded of its commitment to furnish us the written guarantee in this regard by tomorrow, Tuesday, 28 July 2026.

Our decision to suspend the nationwide protest was taken in good faith and solely on the basis of the government’s assurance that it would stand by its word. Any departure from that assurance would not merely amount to a breach of trust with the Cockroach Janta Party but would also be a breach of public trust with lakhs of young Indians who chose dialogue over protests.

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Such breach of trust will be completely unacceptable to the youth.

The Government of India is reminded that it derives credibility not from just making a promise, but from the promises they honour.

To the young protestors we say, hold on. We are with you. The CJP continues to closely monitor the situation and expects the Government of India and all BJP/NDA state governments to act with utmost urgency, responsibility, and good faith that the present circumstances demand. We demand that all detainees/arrestees be released immediately, and in any case by tomorrow, and that all FIRs be withdrawn immediately, failing which we shall take further necessary steps."

The CJP on 25 July called off its agitation after Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan tendered resignation. However, the withdrawal was contingent upon the understanding that the agreed-upon terms would be executed within the agreed-upon timeline. This announcement ended a campaign that began at Jantar Mantar on 20 June. The youth-led oraganisation also secured government commitments on compensation for affected families and the withdrawal of criminal cases filed against protesters.

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The CJP sought compensation of ₹1 crore for the families of NEET victims besides review of five-point charter on examination reforms. Another round of talks is scheduled in four weeks.

About the Author Fareha Naaz Fareha Naaz is a Delhi-based journalist and Content Producer at LiveMint, where she has built nearly three years of experience in digital journalism. ...Read More ✕ Fareha Naaz Fareha Naaz is a Delhi-based journalist and Content Producer at LiveMint, where she has built nearly three years of experience in digital journalism. She covers a diverse range of topics, including national news, education, entertainment, lifestyle trends science, global health and international news.



With a background in Economics and Education, she focuses on providing insightful, thoroughly researched coverage that bridges the gap between breaking news and in-depth analysis. In addition to breaking copies, legal and political news, her reporting blends editorial rigour with search-driven storytelling. With a keen eye-on-global events, she provides insightful coverage on latest developments. Her reporting combines editorial rigour with in-depth coverage and search-driven storytelling provide valuable insight and context to readers, ensuring accuracy and relevance.



Her newsroom experience helped her in combining her critical thinking skills with real-time editorial decision-making. Over the years, she has been presenting complex stories with clarity for a digital-first audience amid fast-paced news cycles. Her thoroughly researched stories, with well-structured and engaging content, provide readers with clear understanding of the context and background.



Fareha holds a Master’s degree in Economics, in addition to a Bachelor of Education degree.



When not in the newsroom, she enjoys painting and sports, reading books and current developments.