CJP core committee meet today after historic Jantar Mantar protest: Key agenda, what to expect

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) will begin the two-day meeting of its core team at Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar in Maharashtra today. The session will bring together CJP's founder, spokespersons, and organisational leadership to discuss and contemplate the next steps for the youth movement.

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke said the organisation's meeting will review its recent Jantar Mantar protest, discuss organisational expansion and chart its future roadmap, while reiterating that there is no proposal at present to convert the group into a political party.

He said the meeting would begin with a discussion on the Jantar Mantar protest and feedback from participants on how future programmes could be improved. He said the organisation would also deliberate on expanding its team and strengthening its presence across the country before deciding its future roadmap.

On speculation that the CJP could become a political party, Dipke said there was no such discussion at present and that there was a consensus within the organisation to continue functioning as a social movement.

Dicussions on future strategy "We were asked questions about where this movement will go after the success of the protest, and we have all come to strategise around the same. We will hold discussions over it and think about how to take it to grassroot level... When we come up with something concrete on August 6th, we will inform everyone on our future strategy, Chief Spokesperson Saurav Das told news agencies.

“This is a movement. While there are numerous political parties, the answer to people's pain is not another political party, but an awakening on grassroot level and this is what CJP is doing,” he said.

In the days following the strategy meet, CJP will reach out to its volunteers across the country and organise a nationwide listening tour to take into account the needs and aspirations of the youth in light of the resounding success Jantar Mantar protest against Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, which led to his resignation, CJP said in a statement earlier.

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Pradhan resigned as India's Education Minister on Saturday, 25 July, handing the month-long youth movement led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) a major victory.

This is a movement. While there are numerous political parties, the answer to people's pain is not another political party, but an awakening on grassroots level.

The resignation, many observers argued, underscored the growing political influence of the Gen Z-led movement that began as an online campaign sparked by a comment from the Chief Justice of India before evolving into a nationwide protest demanding government accountability over the NEET paper leaks.