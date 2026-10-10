CJP Delhi Protest Live Updates: Over 250 trains cancelled, 45 metro stations shut ahead of Jantar Mantar protest

CJP protest at Jantar Mantar on October 10: The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) and the Opposition's INDIA bloc will hold a massive protest to demand the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over the alleged irregularities in the electoral rolls and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR).
Ahead of the planned October 10 protest outreach by the CJP and INDIA bloc at Jantar Mantar, the Delhi Police stepped up security across the national capital, intensified vehicle checks at border points and deployed personnel at key entry and exit routes.
What is the CJP Delhi protest about?
The Cockroach Janta Party, led by Abhijeet Dipke, along with student bodies like AISA, SFI, and others, will launch a protest on Saturday, October 10. They will demand the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.
The protests is being held more than a week after the Indian Express investigation revealed that Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi had objected on record 14 times in 10 months to decisions taken in the Commission’s name without their knowledge, including the change to Form 6 (the form new voters fill) and the centralised control of ECINet, the software on which the electoral rolls were prepared during the SIR. It was also alleged that the decisions were taken unilaterally within the commission.
Has Delhi Police granted permission for the protest?
The Delhi Police on Friday wrote to the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), denying permission to hold a demonstration at Jantar Mantar ahead of its planned October 10 protest, citing a previous breakdown of law and order in the area.
Delhi Police security arrangements
The Delhi Police has stepped up security arrangements across the capital in anticipation of the protest. More than 20,000 police and paramilitary personnel have been deployed, according to a senior police officer.
Barricades were set up in and around Jantar Mantar on Friday and police personnel were seen at the area.
What security and travel restrictions should Delhi residents know about?
Delhi Metro closed 45 stations from 9 pm on Friday till 6 pm on Saturday for security reasons, an advisory said.
The affected stations include Janpath, Patel Chowk, Central Secretariat, Lok Kalyan Marg, Rajiv Chowk, New Delhi, Seva Teerth, Mandi House, Barakhamba Road, ITO, Delhi Gate, Khan Market, Ramakrishna Ashram Marg, Jhandewalan, Supreme Court, Indraprastha and Shivaji Stadium.
Other stations where entry and exit will remain closed are Dilli Haat-INA, Hauz Khas, Jor Bagh, Lajpat Nagar, Jangpura, Ashram, Jamia Millia Islamia, Chawri Bazar, Jama Masjid, Karol Bagh, Rajendra Place, Vishwavidyalaya, Kashmere Gate, Inderlok, Guru Teg Bahadur Nagar, Netaji Subhash Place, Azadpur, Jahangirpuri, Haiderpur Badli Mor and Majlis Park.
The list also includes Seelampur, Maujpur-Babarpur, Jafrabad, Welcome, Yamuna Vihar, Khajuri Khas, Shahdara and Rithala.
Traffic diversions have also been announced at a number of areas in Delhi.
The Delhi Traffic Police has issued an advisory warning of traffic disruptions across several parts of the capital on October 10, 2026, amid law-and-order concerns. Traffic diversions will come into force from 6 AM on October 10, depending on the prevailing situation.
Movement may be affected at 30 locations, including Dhaula Kuan Flyover, Jhandewalan, Mandi House, Lodhi Road Flyover, Bhikaji Cama Place and Patel Chowk.
CJP protest latest news: Early-morning visuals showed heavy police deployment, tightened security, and barricades at Jantar Mantar ahead of today's CJP protest.
As many as 45 metro stations face entry and exit restrictions. According to the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation, the restrictions will remain in place on Saturday until further notice. Interchange facilities will be available at the affected stations, except at the New Delhi metro station, where restrictions will apply.
Check out the full list of 45 metro stations which will remain closed from 9 pm on Friday till 6 pm on Saturday.
The Delhi Police reportedly increased security deployment outside Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar’s residence following fresh threat inputs, officials said.
Kumar already enjoys a Z-plus security cover. However, in view of the latest intelligence inputs and ongoing protests in New Delhi, additional police personnel have been deployed outside his residence, a senior police officer told Indian Express.
“Local district police have also been asked to increase the deployment of personnel. As protests are already underway in the New Delhi district, all security agencies have been directed to coordinate closely to prevent any untoward incident,” the officer said.
Left parties on Friday condemned restrictions imposed ahead of the October 10 mobilisation against the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls and the Election Commission's functioning, demanding that the Delhi Police allow protesters to assemble at Jantar Mantar here.
he Ministry of Home Affairs has written to all the states and Union Territories to coordinate with Delhi Police to prevent protesters from mobilising towards the national capital for the CJP protest at Jantar Mantar on Saturday against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and the SIR exercise, PTI reported.