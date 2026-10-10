CJP Delhi Protest Live Updates: Over 250 trains cancelled, 45 metro stations shut ahead of Jantar Mantar protest

CJP protest at Jantar Mantar on October 10: The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) and the Opposition's INDIA bloc will hold a massive protest to demand the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over the alleged irregularities in the electoral rolls and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR).

Ahead of the planned October 10 protest outreach by the CJP and INDIA bloc at Jantar Mantar, the Delhi Police stepped up security across the national capital, intensified vehicle checks at border points and deployed personnel at key entry and exit routes.

What is the CJP Delhi protest about?

The Cockroach Janta Party, led by Abhijeet Dipke, along with student bodies like AISA, SFI, and others, will launch a protest on Saturday, October 10. They will demand the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

The protests is being held more than a week after the Indian Express investigation revealed that Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi had objected on record 14 times in 10 months to decisions taken in the Commission’s name without their knowledge, including the change to Form 6 (the form new voters fill) and the centralised control of ECINet, the software on which the electoral rolls were prepared during the SIR. It was also alleged that the decisions were taken unilaterally within the commission.

Has Delhi Police granted permission for the protest?

The Delhi Police on Friday wrote to the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), denying permission to hold a demonstration at Jantar Mantar ahead of its planned October 10 protest, citing a previous breakdown of law and order in the area.

Delhi Police security arrangements

The Delhi Police has stepped up security arrangements across the capital in anticipation of the protest. More than 20,000 police and paramilitary personnel have been deployed, according to a senior police officer.

Barricades were set up in and around Jantar Mantar on Friday and police personnel were seen at the area.

What security and travel restrictions should Delhi residents know about?

Delhi Metro closed 45 stations from 9 pm on Friday till 6 pm on Saturday for security reasons, an advisory said.

The affected stations include Janpath, Patel Chowk, Central Secretariat, Lok Kalyan Marg, Rajiv Chowk, New Delhi, Seva Teerth, Mandi House, Barakhamba Road, ITO, Delhi Gate, Khan Market, Ramakrishna Ashram Marg, Jhandewalan, Supreme Court, Indraprastha and Shivaji Stadium.

Other stations where entry and exit will remain closed are Dilli Haat-INA, Hauz Khas, Jor Bagh, Lajpat Nagar, Jangpura, Ashram, Jamia Millia Islamia, Chawri Bazar, Jama Masjid, Karol Bagh, Rajendra Place, Vishwavidyalaya, Kashmere Gate, Inderlok, Guru Teg Bahadur Nagar, Netaji Subhash Place, Azadpur, Jahangirpuri, Haiderpur Badli Mor and Majlis Park.

The list also includes Seelampur, Maujpur-Babarpur, Jafrabad, Welcome, Yamuna Vihar, Khajuri Khas, Shahdara and Rithala.

Traffic diversions have also been announced at a number of areas in Delhi.