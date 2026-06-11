CJP files complaint against Abhijit Iyer-Mitra over alleged role in protest at Jantar Mantar

Cockroach Janta Party has filed a criminal complaint against political commentator Abhijit Iyer-Mitra and an unidentified individual, alleging criminal conspiracy and deliberate attempts to disturb public order during a protest organised by the CJP.

According to the complaint, it was alleged that during the protest, an individual identified as Mayank Bhandari entered the gathering at the behest of Iyer-Mitra.

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Also Read | CJP Protest LIVE: CJP rally in Pune today over exam irregularities

It claims that the individual engaged with media representatives and members of the public on camera, making controversial and allegedly secessionist remarks, including calls for the division of India into multiple parts.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What were the allegations against Abhijit Iyer-Mitra in the CJP complaint? ⌵ The CJP filed a complaint alleging Abhijit Iyer-Mitra's involvement in a protest disturbance, claiming he conspired to incite public outrage by sending an individual to make secessionist remarks. 2 Why is the Cockroach Janta Party demanding the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan? ⌵ The CJP is demanding Pradhan's resignation due to alleged examination irregularities, including the NEET-UG paper leak and issues with the on-screen marking system that affected students. 3 How did the CJP plan to conduct their nationwide protests? ⌵ The CJP planned to hold peaceful protests in multiple cities, starting with a demonstration at Pune's Savitribai Phule Pune University, and warned of an indefinite sit-in at Jantar Mantar if their demands were not met. 4 What evidence did the CJP present to support their complaint against Iyer-Mitra? ⌵ The CJP referenced video footage and social media posts as evidence, highlighting Iyer-Mitra's acknowledgment of sending an individual to the protest, which allegedly incited discord. 5 What is the significance of the Cockroach Janta Party's protests for Indian students? ⌵ The protests aim to address systemic failures in the education sector that have jeopardized students' futures and to demand accountability from the education minister, thereby advocating for reforms and justice.

Following public criticism over the statements, Iyer-Mitra posted on social media platform X, where he stated that he had "sent" the individual to the protest venue. The complaint references this post as evidence of his involvement in the incident.

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While Iyer-Mitra has reportedly characterised the episode as sarcasm or a form of ground reporting, the complainant contends that the act was a deliberate and premeditated attempt to provoke public outrage, disrupt a peaceful assembly, and falsely associate the protest organisers with anti-national activities.

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The complaint further alleges that the incident was intended to inflame public sentiment and create conditions that could lead to a breakdown of law and order at the venue.

Citing video footage of the incident and digital evidence available on social media, the complainant has urged authorities to take immediate action.

The complaint seeks the registration of an FIR against Abhijit Iyer-Mitra and the individual allegedly involved in the incident under the relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The complainant further requested that the authorities “initiate a thorough investigation into the electronic records, including the social media posts and communication channels between the accused individuals.”

Cockroach Janta Party to release education manifesto Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke on Thursday said they will release an education manifesto later in the day, coinciding with the launch of their nationwide protest over alleged exam irregularities and demand for the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, PTI reported.

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Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk will also participate in the peaceful protest, scheduled to start in the evening on the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) campus, Dipke said at a press conference here.

"We are starting our nationwide protest from today at the SSPU. The protest will be peaceful and within the framework of the Constitution. Today, we will be releasing our education manifesto," he said.

(With inputs from agencies)

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