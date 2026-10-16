Abhijeet Dipke, Neha Bora detained ahead of 'Lehra Do Tiranga' protest against CEC Gyanesh Kumar in Delhi

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) leader Abhijeet Dipke has been taken into preventative detention by Delhi Police. The latest update arrives ahead of the CJP-called ‘Lehra Do Tiranga’ protest which is set to take place today at Central Park in Connaught Place, Delhi.

Neha Bora detained All India Students' Association president Neha Bora has been detained by Delhi Police.

AISA members, led by Bora, had gathered near Mandi House circle. As Bora and others began moving towards Central Park with the national flags, police arrived.

Abhijeet Dipke detained ahead of Lehra Do Tiranga march According to ANI, Dipke was detained after leaving the residence of NCP-SCP spokesperson Anish Gawande. A police official informed the CJP founder, “We are placing you under preventive detention. Section 163 is in force in Connaught Place. You are being detained...”

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 Why was CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke detained before the ‘Lehra Do Tiranga’ march? ⌵ Delhi Police placed Dipke under preventive detention after he left the residence of NCP-SCP spokesperson Anish Gawande. A police official cited Section 163, which was in force in Connaught Place. 2 What was the ‘Lehra Do Tiranga’ protest and where was it planned? ⌵ The Cockroach Janta Party called a march carrying the national flag at Central Park in Connaught Place. It was scheduled for October 16 at 5 pm. 3 Why did CJP plan the ‘Lehra Do Tiranga’ march? ⌵ The proposed rally was intended to protest allegations against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and the removal of Jantar Mantar’s designated protest-site status. It followed the detention of CJP spokespersons Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka. 4 Did Delhi Police ask Abhijeet Dipke to cancel the Connaught Place march? ⌵ Yes. Police urged Dipke to call off the march, citing prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita and asking him to maintain peace and law and order. 5 Why was Central Park in Connaught Place closed during the planned CJP protest? ⌵ The New Delhi Municipal Council said Central Park would be closed to the public on October 16 and 17 for administrative reasons. The closure came ahead of CJP’s planned march.

Earlier, a notice was issued by the New Delhi district under the Delhi Police Act, directing Abhijeet Dipke not to visit Central Park in view of the restrictions imposed under Section 163.

The notice also claimed that the NDMC has not given permission for the proposed Tiranga Yatra on Saturday. It warned that if the CJP decides to go ahead with its proposed march, it would be considered a violation of Section 163 of the BNS and legal recourse would follow.

More than 20 Delhi Police personnel visited Dipke's residence in Jhandewalan and served him the notice which directed him to refrain from any action that disrupts or compromises the rights of citizens, traders, commuters, and patients in the area.

Delhi Police says no permission was requested for Lehra Do Tiranga event Talking about the Lehra Do Tiranga event, Additional CP, Delhi Police PRO, Rajeev Ranjan said that no permission has been requested or granted. Ranjan told ANI, “I would like to clarify that no one has approached us regarding this matter. We have not received any communication or request concerning a specific list of individuals...The Flag Code has been officially notified and mandates that the national flag must be hoisted with the utmost respect. All the rules stipulated in the Flag Code have been notified and are available in the public domain. In fact, just a short while ago, we shared a post on social media outlining the precautions that every Indian citizen should take when hoisting the national flag.”

Traffic advisory issued amid heavy security The police action against Abhijeet Dipke comes amid heightened security arrangements in Connaught Place ahead of the proposed event.

A travel advisory was issued by the Delhi traffic police earlier. Traffic around areas surrounding Connaught Place is expected to remain affected today.