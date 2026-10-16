Abhijeet Dipke, Neha Bora detained ahead of 'Lehra Do Tiranga' protest against CEC Gyanesh Kumar in Delhi

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) leader Abhijeet Dipke has been taken into preventative detention by Delhi Police. The latest update arrives ahead of the CJP-called ‘Lehra Do Tiranga’ protest which is set to take place today at Central Park in Connaught Place, Delhi.

Advertisement

Neha Bora detained All India Students' Association president Neha Bora has been detained by Delhi Police.

AISA members, led by Bora, had gathered near Mandi House circle. As Bora and others began moving towards Central Park with the national flags, police arrived.

Abhijeet Dipke detained ahead of Lehra Do Tiranga march According to ANI, Dipke was detained after leaving the residence of NCP-SCP spokesperson Anish Gawande. A police official informed the CJP founder, “We are placing you under preventive detention. Section 163 is in force in Connaught Place. You are being detained...”

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 Why was CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke detained before the ‘Lehra Do Tiranga’ march? ⌵ Delhi Police placed Dipke under preventive detention after he left the residence of NCP-SCP spokesperson Anish Gawande. A police official cited Section 163, which was in force in Connaught Place. 2 What was the ‘Lehra Do Tiranga’ protest and where was it planned? ⌵ The Cockroach Janta Party called a march carrying the national flag at Central Park in Connaught Place. It was scheduled for October 16 at 5 pm. 3 Why did CJP plan the ‘Lehra Do Tiranga’ march? ⌵ The proposed rally was intended to protest allegations against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and the removal of Jantar Mantar’s designated protest-site status. It followed the detention of CJP spokespersons Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka. 4 Did Delhi Police ask Abhijeet Dipke to cancel the Connaught Place march? ⌵ Yes. Police urged Dipke to call off the march, citing prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita and asking him to maintain peace and law and order. 5 Why was Central Park in Connaught Place closed during the planned CJP protest? ⌵ The New Delhi Municipal Council said Central Park would be closed to the public on October 16 and 17 for administrative reasons. The closure came ahead of CJP’s planned march.

Earlier, a notice was issued by the New Delhi district under the Delhi Police Act, directing Abhijeet Dipke not to visit Central Park in view of the restrictions imposed under Section 163.

Advertisement

The notice also claimed that the NDMC has not given permission for the proposed Tiranga Yatra on Saturday. It warned that if the CJP decides to go ahead with its proposed march, it would be considered a violation of Section 163 of the BNS and legal recourse would follow.

More than 20 Delhi Police personnel visited Dipke's residence in Jhandewalan and served him the notice which directed him to refrain from any action that disrupts or compromises the rights of citizens, traders, commuters, and patients in the area.

Delhi Police says no permission was requested for Lehra Do Tiranga event Talking about the Lehra Do Tiranga event, Additional CP, Delhi Police PRO, Rajeev Ranjan said that no permission has been requested or granted. Ranjan told ANI, “I would like to clarify that no one has approached us regarding this matter. We have not received any communication or request concerning a specific list of individuals...The Flag Code has been officially notified and mandates that the national flag must be hoisted with the utmost respect. All the rules stipulated in the Flag Code have been notified and are available in the public domain. In fact, just a short while ago, we shared a post on social media outlining the precautions that every Indian citizen should take when hoisting the national flag.”

Advertisement

Traffic advisory issued amid heavy security The police action against Abhijeet Dipke comes amid heightened security arrangements in Connaught Place ahead of the proposed event.

A travel advisory was issued by the Delhi traffic police earlier. Traffic around areas surrounding Connaught Place is expected to remain affected today.

Additional CP (Traffic) DK Gupta told ANI, “We have deployed our personnel across these zones to regulate traffic. Should any disruptions occur, we will implement timely diversions to ensure the public faces minimal inconvenience and traffic continues to flow smoothly. We are definitely monitoring social media as well. If we receive any inputs regarding potential disruptions on the ground, we will implement timely diversions to keep traffic moving.”

About the Author Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More ✕ Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.



With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.



Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.



Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.



Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.