Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke ended his indefinite hunger strike at the request of activist Sonam Wangchuk and father of NEET student, Riya Thapa, who had died of suicide.

Dipke had begun the fast after Wangchuk was hospitalised on July 18, when his own 21-day hunger strike necessitated medical intervention. Dipke broke the fast with a glass of juice.

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 Why did Abhijeet Dipke end his hunger strike? ⌵ Abhijeet Dipke ended his hunger strike at the request of activist Sonam Wangchuk and the father of NEET student Riya Thapa, who urged him to lead the march to Parliament. 2 What conditions did Sonam Wangchuk set to end his hunger strike? ⌵ Sonam Wangchuk stated he would end his hunger strike if the government took accountability for education system failures, if CJP leaders were assured by MPs that education issues would be addressed, or if leaders visited him in the hospital with assurances. 3 What is the purpose of the CJP's march to Parliament? ⌵ The CJP's march to Parliament aims to demand the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and to press for accountability regarding recent failures in the education system following student suicides. 4 How did the police respond to the CJP march toward Parliament? ⌵ The police enforced prohibitory orders and set up barricades to prevent the CJP march from proceeding toward Parliament, labeling the protest as illegal. 5 Who was involved in the CJP's recent negotiations with the government? ⌵ CJP representatives Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka met Union Health Minister JP Nadda as part of discussions initiated by the government regarding the demands of the protesting students.

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In a post on X, the CJP said father of NEET student Riya Thapa, who died by suicide, persuaded Diple to end his hunger strike so that he can lead the march to Parliament.

After breaking the fast, Dipke and other CJP members began the scheduled march towards the Parliament amid heavy police deployment. Around the sam etime, CJP representatives Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka left to meet Union Health Minister JP Nadda. Dipke asked his supporters to stay put and waur for the outcome of the meeting.

Sharing the update on his official X handle, Saurav Das said the government had reached out for talks earlier in the day.

"It's 11:52 AM. Ashutosh Ranka and I, on behalf of the Cockroach Janata Party, are on our way to meet J.P. Nadda. The government had reached out for talks in the morning. Our demands are clear. The youth have gathered in huge numbers. We shall win!," Das wrote.

Das had earlier signaled the organisation's willingness to engage in talks with the government regarding their long-standing demands for examination reforms. While noting that the administration's overtures came late, he stated that they remain open to discussions to resolve the impasse surrounding the education system.

Das claimed that there is no clarity from the administration's side despite their recent attempt to open talks, adding that "the ball is in their court."

Wangchuk seeks discharge from hospital Activist Sonam Wangchuk on Monday urged the authorities at Safdarjung Hospital to discharge him, citing his stable health condition, so that he could participate in the ‘Sansad Chalo’ march to Parliament led by Dipke and other activists.

Wangchuk, who had been on a hunger strike at Jantar Mantar demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, was admitted to Safdarjung Hospital on July 18 after his fast entered its 21st day.

In a note shared on his official X handle, Wangchuk stated he was feeling well and requested the hospital authorities to allow him to leave, even if temporarily, to join the march.

"This is to state that I am feeling very fine today and my health parameters are also showing as quite normal. Hence, I request you to kindly allow me to leave the hospital, even if temporarily, so that I can join the March to the Parliament - Sansad Chalo this morning. I shall be most grateful," Wangchuk wrote in the note.

Earlier, the police resorted to using a mild lathi charge to disperse hundreds of protesters attempting to march toward Parliament House. The demonstration, which began at Jantar Mantar, led to significant traffic disruptions in the national capital as security personnel were deployed in large numbers to contain the surging crowd.

According to a police advisory, protest marches, processions, demonstrations, and assemblies of five or more persons are prohibited, except at the designated protest site at Jantar Mantar with prior permission. Security has been heightened near the premises in view of the Monsoon Session, which began today.