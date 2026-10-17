CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke granted bail after arrest in Delhi; asked to sign peace bond

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke was granted conditional bail on Saturday and directed to sign a peace bond following his arrest for allegedly violating the conditions of a bond furnished earlier this month, according to police sources cited by news agency PTI.

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Dipke was arrested on Saturday morning after being detained a day earlier while heading to participate in the party’s “Lehra Do Tiranga” protest at Connaught Place in Delhi.

He was produced before a special executive magistrate at the Mandir Marg police station, which granted him bail subject to certain conditions. Police have not issued an official statement on the development.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 Why was CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke arrested in Delhi? ⌵ Police sources said his arrest followed an alleged violation of the conditions of a peace bond he had furnished earlier. He had been detained while heading to the “Lehra Do Tiranga” protest at Connaught Place. 2 What conditions were imposed when Abhijeet Dipke was granted bail? ⌵ Dipke was granted conditional bail and directed to sign a peace bond. A police officer said he was released based on the assurance given in the bond; police were awaiting the written order for further details. 3 What were the terms of Abhijeet Dipke’s earlier peace bond? ⌵ Dipke and two other CJP leaders furnished surety bonds of ₹50,000 each and undertook to maintain peace and good behaviour for one year. 4 Why did Delhi Police issue notices to Abhijeet Dipke before the protest? ⌵ One notice prohibited him from organising or taking part in a demonstration, procession or rally near Connaught Place. Another referred to the conditions of the peace bond he had furnished with fellow CJP leaders. 5 When was Abhijeet Dipke granted bail after his arrest? ⌵ Dipke was granted conditional bail on Saturday after being produced before a special executive magistrate at Mandir Marg police station.

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"Based on the assurance given in the peace bond, he was let off. We are awaiting for the written order for further details," PTI quoted a senior police officer as saying.

Security was tightened in and around the police station to maintain law and order.

Police serve two notices before protest Dipke was detained on Friday moments after stepping out of his residence in the Jhandewalan area of Delhi to participate in the scheduled protest.

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According to the report, more than 20 police personnel arrived at his residence ahead of the march, which was scheduled to begin at 5 pm, to serve him two notices.

The first notice prohibited Dipke from organising or participating in a demonstration, procession or rally in the vicinity of Connaught Place.

The second notice, issued by the special executive magistrate, concerned the conditions of the peace bond furnished by Dipke and fellow CJP leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka.

The notice reiterated that the three leaders had been bound down after being taken into preventive custody and produced before a court. The court had directed them to maintain peace and good behaviour for one year.

Police took Dipke into preventive detention after he stepped out of his residence on Friday, ahead of the planned protest.

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CJP leaders furnished ₹ 50,000 surety bonds Dipke, Das and Ranka were taken into preventive custody on October 10 ahead of a planned protest. They were subsequently produced before a special executive magistrate’s court at the Delhi Cantonment police station.

The three leaders were released after furnishing surety bonds of ₹50,000 each and undertaking to maintain peace and good behaviour for one year.

The latest action against Dipke followed the alleged violation of the conditions imposed under the earlier bond.

His arrest on Saturday and subsequent conditional bail came amid heightened police deployment around the proposed demonstration in the national capital.

Over 150 protesters detained on Friday Police detained more than 150 protesters on Friday in connection with the “Lehra Do Tiranga” march and registered multiple first information reports (FIRs) for alleged violations of prohibitory orders.

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The preventive action was taken ahead of the planned gathering at Connaught Place.

The police had issued restrictions on demonstrations and processions in the area, while notices served on Dipke also referred to the conditions imposed on the CJP leaders following their preventive detention earlier in October.

The developments mark a further escalation in the police action surrounding the party’s planned protest, with authorities citing public order concerns and the alleged breach of restrictions and bond conditions.

With agency inputs

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