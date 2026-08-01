CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke reacts to FIR on woman for remark on PM Modi: ‘When CM of UP abused…’

After a First Information Report (FIR) was filed against a Noida-based woman for allegedly using abusive language against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke questioned if “two laws” exist in the country. He alleged that BJP leaders and IT cell members use objectionable language and questioned why no action was taken against them.

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Abhijeet Dipke reacts to Ruchika Singh case Taking to X, Abhijeet Dipke posted a video about the case against a woman for using abusive language. He said, “If you are registering cases for abusing, when will cases be registered against those BJP IT cell people who have been using abusive language for women online for years?”

Dipke also alleged that many social media users had repeatedly used objectionable language against women while identifying themselves with the BJP.

"They have been using all kinds of words, not respecting women from any angle. And they proudly wrote in their bio, 'Followed by PM Modi'. Such people have abused girls. When will the case be filed on them?" he added.

Dipke also cited instances of BJP leaders who made remarks in the past, questioning why no action had not been taken against them.

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"It is not just the BJP's IT cell. Their Member of Parliament, Ramesh Bidhuri ji, what words did he use for a fellow Member of Parliament, everyone remembers that," he added.

Claims against Yogi Adityanath He also recalled Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, alleging that a video had surfaced in which he was spotted using abusive language against someone.

"The CM of UP... even had a video, where he had abused a camera person. So, what is going on? Are there two laws in this country? There is a separate law for youth and a separate law for BJP and their leaders," Dipke said.

Calling abusive language not a criminal offence, Dipke said cases should not be filed merely over similar remarks.

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"Abusing is not a crime. It is a bad thing, explain it to the person that they should not use such language, but why is a case being filed? If cases are to be filed for abusing, highest number of cases will be filed against the BJP's IT cell, because they are the ones who have abused women the most. And it will be against BJP's leaders, who have used bad language for years, even inside the Parliament," he said.

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In a post on X, CJP also mentioned, "Will an FIR be filed against all those IT Cell members who have been abusing women for the last several years?"

The video has received mixed reactions from netizens.

Case against Noida woman The controversy erupted after a Zero FIR was registered at the Expressway police station in Noida against a woman, identified as Ruchika Singh, for allegedly using abusive and objectionable language against Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a protest at Jantar Mantar on July 23.

The FIR was lodged by a Ghaziabad resident, Smriti Singh, under Sections 352 (intentional insult to provoke breach of peace), 353(1) (statements conducing to public mischief) and 356(1) (defamation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

As per the police, the Zero FIR would be transferred to New Delhi for further investigation in the matter.

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About the Author Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More ✕ Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.



With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.



Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.



Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.



Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.