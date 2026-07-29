CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke responds to Kangana Ranaut amid war of words: ‘Who even takes her seriously?’

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) leader Abhijeet Dipke slammed BJP MP Kangana Ranaut after her “Generation gutter” remark for Gen-Z. On Wednesday, Dipke reacted to Ranaut's words briefly during a media interaction. When asked about it, he told news agency ANI, "Who even takes her seriously?"

Abhijeet Dipke reacts to Kangana Ranaut after ‘Generation gutter’ comment Abhijeet Dipke reacted to Kangana Ranaut's remarks here. Watch video:

His reaction comes after Kangana Ranaut posted a strongly worded Instagram Story targeting the CJP-led agitation over alleged irregularities in the education system.

What did Saurav Das say CJP Spokesperson Saurav Das recently questioned the actor's mental stability, accusing her of trying to "ride the CJP wave".

However, the actor-turned- MP from Mandi dismissed him as "totally useless and unemployed".

"These words don't seem to be of a person who is mentally stable because you wouldn't use this kind of language about the young. If there is a young person in your family who belongs to Gen Z or Gen Alpha or whatever, would you use such language against them?" Das said, as per PTI.

Das also took a dig at Ranaut by commenting on her political career.

"I don't have much to say about Kangana Ranaut, her own party members don't take her seriously. There are videos of her from her constituency where she is meeting people and telling them, 'Aap log to bohat kaam karate ho. Mujhe to laga tha ki MP banke zyaada kaam nahi hoga. Lekin yaha par to mujhe roz kaam karna pad raha hai.' So that's the kind of seriousness with which she sees her own work," he said.

"It's fine, I think she is trying to ride the CJP wave. We said this before, anybody who wants to take credit or fame from the current movement, they are free to do so and so is Kangana," he added.

Kangana Ranaut on Saurav Das Reacting to this, Kangana Ranaut responded via a new post on her Instagram Stories. She wrote back, “I just googled this person and he is 28 years old. And he claims to be a student. How he claims to be a student I have no clue!!”

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Hitting back at Das for the criticism, Ranaut asserted that she might be new to politics but had a public life for the last 20 years.

"At his age, I had two National Awards. Yes, as a new parliamentarian, I was overwhelmed with all the work because I am also a filmmaker, performing artist, producer, screenwriter, and entrepreneur. But someone like him, who is totally useless and unemployed, will never understand what it means to be in massive demand at all times, at any age," she said.

"Dear Saurav, your issues are personal. You are not a student; you are simply useless. Let's start with learning some skill. It's a good place to start," she added.

When and where did this begin The clash of words between Kangana Ranaut and the CJP supporters began after she referred to young protesters as “Generation gutter” and questioned, "who is birthing and raising them".

"Never in my life I have seen so much ugliness in one place, these reels from GenZ protests are puke inducing, the way they speak and the kind of language they are using, never in my life I have seen everything in each and every frame so jarring and so crass all at ones, ewwww who is birthing and raising them?" Ranaut said.

In another post, the BJP MP further criticised young women who participated in the protests, saying their behaviour during the nation-wide protest was "most appalling".

"Here is a new generation of so called westernised Indian women. I call them Generation gutter," the Queen actor said before calling the women protestors "ugly and corrupt that they can't be home makers either".