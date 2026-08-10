CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke to launch nationwide social audit of rural government schools on August 15

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) will launch a nationwide social audit campaign on August 15 to assess basic facilities in government schools in rural areas, according to a statement issued by the organisation.

The campaign will ask parents, citizens and village leaders to inspect government schools and document the availability of essential facilities, including electricity, drinking water, separate functional washrooms and hygienic midday meals.



Advertisement

CJP calls for focus on rural schools CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke said the campaign seeks to draw attention to what the organisation described as the neglect of rural educational infrastructure. The initiative will focus on ensuring that government schools serving children of farmers and wage labourers have basic facilities.

Advertisement

"Every child of every citizen of India deserves a better tomorrow because quality education is a fundamental right," the campaign organisers said.

Campaign to begin in Hingoli The campaign will begin with an initiative in Hingoli, where Dipke plans to meet the local Sarpanch and seek improvements in government schools in the village.

The CJP has also appealed to Sarpanches across the country to take up similar initiatives. The organisation said it will publish before-and-after photographs of school improvements on its social media platforms and recognise Sarpanches who successfully upgrade local schools.

Citizens asked to document deficiencies As part of the social audit, parents and community members will be encouraged to visit government schools and check whether basic facilities are available.

The campaign will provide a printable audit form through a link in the comments section of videos posted on the official Cockroach Janta Party page. Citizens can use the form to record which facilities are available or missing and submit the completed forms along with video evidence to the organisation.

Advertisement

The organisation said the initiative aims to build a citizen-led effort to identify gaps in rural schools and push for improvements in basic infrastructure.

"The real India lives in its villages, and it is time our schools reflect that," Dipke said.

About the Author Prabhakar Jha Prabhakar Jha is a journalist and digital news editor with nearly a decade of experience in online media, specialising in breaking news, politics, nat...Read More ✕ Prabhakar Jha Prabhakar Jha is a journalist and digital news editor with nearly a decade of experience in online media, specialising in breaking news, politics, national affairs. Having built his career across fast-paced digital newsrooms, he has developed a reputation for delivering accurate, timely, and reader-friendly stories while leading editorial teams during high-pressure news cycles. In 2026, he joined LiveMint as a Digital Content Producer.



A postgraduate in History from the University of Delhi, Prabhakar combines strong editorial judgment with a keen interest in public policy, governance, economics, and global affairs. Before joining LiveMint, he worked with leading digital publications, including News9Live and The Times of India, where he handled breaking news, copy editing, headline writing, live coverage, and newsroom coordination.



Beyond the newsroom, Prabhakar is passionate about long-form writing and storytelling. He has a particular interest in global affairs. An avid reader with a love for literary fiction, he also enjoys blogging, poetry, and working on creative writing projects.

India, Stay updated with the latest Trending World and US news. More India News Home CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke to launch nationwide social audit of rural government schools on August 15