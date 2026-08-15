CJP Instagram account back after founder Abhijeet Dipke claims it was taken down; here's what happened

The Instagram account of Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) is back! Hours after the CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke claimed that the official handle of CJP on the platform was taken down, it is now available. On Saturday, Dipke posted screenshots of the account, which showed it was unavailable.

CJP Instagram account ‘not found’ The CJP took to X and said that Meta removed the movement’s Instagram handle. It seems like the party has now managed to retrieve access to the handle, which has about 26.2 million followers on the app.

Raising the issue on X, Abhijeet Dipke previously wrote, "They took down the official Instagram handle of Cockroach Janta Party. Bloody cowards!”

He added screenshots which showed the official Instagram handle of the movement as unavailable. “User not found”, it read. It alleged that Meta removed the account.

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View full Image View full Image Abhijeet Dipke on X.

CJP handle restored CJP from its official X handle confirmed that its Instagram account has been restored now. “CJP Instagram handle was taken down this morning. But we have been able to successfully recover the account,” the post read.

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CJP also took a dig at “those who oppose CJP” for “choosing India’s Independence Day to try to muzzle our voice”.

However, this isn't the first time that the party's social media accounts faced issues. Earlier in May, Abhijeet Dipke had said that his Instagram account was “hacked.”

He further alleged that their back up account was also taken down by Meta. “Crackdown on Cockroach Janta Party. Instagram page hacked. My personal Instagram hacked. Twitter account withheld. Back up account also taken down," he wrote.

“Please note that we currently do not have access to any of our platforms. Any post made after this should not be considered an official statement from the Cockroach Janta Party,” he added.

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CJP's School Thik Karo campaign On Independence Day, CJP is set to launch its 'School Thik Karo' campaign. It aims to improve infrastructure and accountability in rural government schools, starting from founder Abhijeet Dipke's village in Hingoli district of Maharashtra.

The campaign will be launched from Santuk Pimpri village as per the official release.

Talking about it, Dipke told media, as quoted by PTI, "I will commence the 'School Thik Karo' campaign in my village and request the sarpanch there to repair the local government school and make sure that the school has the basic amenities like benches and drinking water.''

''We have formed teams who will visit villages and request people and sarpanchs to take steps to improve the condition of schools, because we want to get this done with everyone's participation," he added.