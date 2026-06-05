CJP issues June 6 protest guidelines: Carry national flag, record, alert police of any miscreant activity and more

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) on Friday issued a set of guidelines ahead of a protest scheduled for Saturday, which has been called to demand the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged irregularities in NEET-UG 2026 and CBSE examinations. The party urged supporters to assemble at Parliament Street Police Station at 9:00 AM to seek permission for the proposed “peaceful protest” at Jantar Mantar.

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CJP releases dos and don’ts ahead of protest The CJP urged participants to carry the national flag and a book as symbols of its commitment to the right to education and equal opportunities for all. 2. The organisation encouraged attendees to responsibly document the protest while ensuring it remains peaceful.

3. Participants were advised to immediately inform the police if they witnessed any disruptive or unlawful behaviour.

4. The CJP also asked supporters to come prepared for weather conditions, stay hydrated, and prioritise their health and safety.

5. People were encouraged to join the gathering with friends and fellow citizens while maintaining discipline and respecting public order.

6. It further appealed to supporters to avoid engaging with trolls, provocateurs, or individuals seeking to disrupt the movement, stressing that its strength lies in peaceful and democratic participation.

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“The response we have received from citizens across the country has been overwhelming. A huge number of people have expressed their support for this movement and have volunteered to come to the airport. The scale of support is beyond our imagination and reflects the growing public concern over the state of education in the country and the widespread demand for accountability from Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan,” it said in a statement.

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It added, “As law-abiding citizens committed to peaceful and democratic protest, we do not wish to cause any inconvenience to travellers, airport authorities, security personnel, and the general public. In light of the unprecedented number of people who want to participate in the protest, we have decided not to call on supporters to gather at the airport.”

What did Abhijeet Dipke's friends and acquanitances say? Friends and acquaintances of CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke in his hometown said the protest he has called is aimed at highlighting a serious issue and should remain focused on its core objective. They have also appealed to the government to cooperate with those participating in the demonstration.

Dipke, a native of Santuk Pimpri village in Maharashtra’s Hingoli district, recently completed a master’s degree in public relations in Boston, United States.

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Earlier this week, he announced that he would return to India on 6 June to launch a peaceful protest demanding the resignation of Pradhan over alleged lapses in the conduct of examinations.

Also Read | Cockroach Janta Party's Abhijeet Dipke calls June 6 protest at Jantar Mantar

Dipke, in a video message, claimed that a series of examination-related controversies and disruptions had created uncertainty and anxiety among students, and called on the government to be held accountable.

The CJP, a youth-led movement founded by Dipke and driven largely through social media, has attracted growing attention since its launch last month, drawing support from several public figures.

Speaking about Dipke’s planned protest, his friend Usman Shaikh, a resident of Santuk Pimpri village, said he hoped the demonstration would remain peaceful.

''Although Abhijeet did not live in the village much, we used to spend time together whenever he came here during vacations. He has called for an agitation for a cause. As a friend, I expect that the agitation should go off peacefully and the government should also co-operate," PTI quoted him as saying.

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Vijay Puri, the sarpanch of Santuk Pimpri and a relative of Dipke, said the agitation was being organised to raise issues that have impacted people across the country.

"He (Dipke) launched a movement as a reaction to a statement. As far as the agitation is concerned, the government should co-operate with the protesters and the latter should also follow the rules and regulations," he stated.

"The issue that he has raised and the movement that he has started is an expression of his anger. Whether he speaks about or criticises any political party is a different matter. The issue he is speaking about now is of national importance. The government should give protection to him. The participants should also ensure that the protest does not go out of track," Puri added.

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About the Author Garvit Bhirani Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news s...Read More ✕ Garvit Bhirani



With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.



Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.



He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.



He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.



He can be reached on Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news stories, focusing on accuracy and compelling storytelling for readers.With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.He can be reached on LinkedIn or on @garvitbhirani on X

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