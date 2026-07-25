Liquor shops in Delhi have been ordered to shut by 8 pm until the weekend is over, in view of the student protests led by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) at Jantar Mantar, sources told news agency PTI on Friday.

As per the report, an unannounced early closure on Thursday dealt many a rude jolt when they had to turn back with no alcohol.

Liquor shops in the city closes at 10 pm otherwise.

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 Why are liquor shops in Delhi closing early this weekend? ⌵ Liquor shops in Delhi are closing early at 8 pm this weekend due to student protests led by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) at Jantar Mantar, as suggested by police inputs regarding the security situation. 2 What are the new closing hours for liquor stores in Delhi? ⌵ During the weekend, liquor stores in Delhi will close at 8 pm, instead of the usual closing time of 10 pm. 3 How many metro stations are closed in Delhi due to the protests? ⌵ Eighteen metro stations in Delhi have been closed from 7:30 am onwards due to heightened security concerns related to the ongoing protests at Jantar Mantar. 4 What other restrictions are in place due to the CJP protests? ⌵ In addition to the early liquor store closures and metro station shutdowns, the Delhi Traffic Police has advised citizens to avoid unnecessary travel to the protest area and use alternate routes. 5 Should I expect more protests over the NEET issue this weekend? ⌵ Yes, the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) expects a larger crowd for their protests this weekend, which could lead to further disruptions and heightened security measures.

"The shops will now close by 8 pm till the weekend. The decision was taken based on the police inputs flagging the prevailing situation due to the ongoing protest at Jantar Mantar," a senior Delhi government officer was quoted as saying.

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18 Metro Stations shut The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) announced that 18 metro stations will remain closed on Friday from 07.30 AM onwards until further notice due to heightened security concerns amid the ongoing protests at Jantar Mantar.

Full list of 18 metro stations shut today:

1. Lok Kalyan Marg

2. Rajiv Chowk

3. Patel Chowk

4. Ramakrishna Ashram Marg

5. Barakhambha Road

6. Supreme Court

7. Seva Teerth

8. Janpath

9. Mandi House

10. Central Secretariat

11. ITO

12. Delhi Gate

13. Indraprastha

14. Khan Market

15. Jor Bagh

16. Shivaji Stadium

17. Jhandewalan

18. New Delhi

Airport Express Line The DMRC said train services on Airport Express Line shall only be available between Dhaula Kuan and Yashobhoomi Dwarka Sector 25.

Delhi Traffic Police issues advisory The Delhi Traffic Police issued an advisory on Thursday, asking citizens to avoid unnecessary travel to the notified area and use alternate routes wherever possible.

“App-based mobility, ride-hailing, food delivery, logistics and e-commerce platforms are advised to regulate operations in the restricted area for the duration of the prohibitory orders to support public safety and maintain law & order,” it said.

No such advisory has been issued on Friday so far.

CJP Jantar Mantar Protest The restrictions came as security arrangements remain in place in central Delhi in view of the ongoing Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) protest, which has drawn large gatherings at Jantar Mantar and nearby areas over the past few days.

The protests over the NEET fiasco have rocked Central Delhi over the past few days. It has now spread to other states such as Maharashtra, Bihar and Telangana.

The Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), which is leading the students'protest at Jantar Mantar for the past one month, has been demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET paper leak incident, in the wake of which many students committed suicide.