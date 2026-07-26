CJP Protest News LIVE: Amit Shah says 'country, youth come first' after Pradhan's resignation

CJP Protest News LIVE: The Centre has accepted the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) key demands, prompting the youth-led organisation to call off its nationwide agitation after weeks of protests over examination paper leaks. The breakthrough came after a third round of talks between CJP representatives and Union ministers JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh, with the government agreeing to Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation, withdrawal of police cases against protesters and compensation for families of students who died by suicide.
Pradhan resigned on Saturday, describing his decision as being in the interest of students and the country, while senior BJP leader Pralhad Joshi was given additional charge of the Education Ministry. CJP said the two sides will meet again in four weeks to discuss broader reforms to the examination system.
The government's climbdown marks one of the biggest political concessions of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's tenure and brings to a close one of the largest youth-led protest movements in recent years, even as questions over exam reforms, employment and accountability continue to dominate the national conversation.
Senior BJP leader Pralhad Joshi has been given additional charge of the Education Ministry following Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation. Joshi will continue to hold the Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, and New and Renewable Energy portfolios.
After the announcement of the resignation the CJP posted an updated list of their demands on X where they said, “CJP's Demand Rooster Has Been Updated:”
- Dharmendra Pradhan must resign – ✅
- ₹1 Cr to the families of all students who died by suicide – Pending
- No action against any of the student protesters – Pending
- Public Apology From RAF & Delhi Police – Pending
Authorities lifted security restrictions at 18 key Delhi Metro stations, including Rajiv Chowk, Central Secretariat, Mandi House and New Delhi, after assessing the situation following the end of the CJP protest.
Mobile internet services have been restored at Jantar Mantar and nearby parts of central Delhi after the CJP withdrew its agitation. Internet restrictions had been in place for several days amid the youth-led protests.
Congress leader TS Singh Deo said Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation is a "powerful first step" towards reforming the examination system. He alleged the government failed to address concerns over the NEET paper leak, student deaths and the functioning of the National Testing Agency (NTA).
NSUI president Vinod Jakhar said the organisation wants the National Testing Agency (NTA) to be banned immediately and called for stringent laws against examination paper leaks. He also demanded strict punishment for those responsible.
All stations across the Delhi Metro network are now open for passenger entry and exit, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said, restoring normal services after security-related restrictions during the CJP protests.
CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke thanked Sonam Wangchuk for his 26-day hunger strike, calling it a "moral force" that united the country. After the agitation was withdrawn, Dipke shared a photograph of himself holding the Constitution with the caption: "Thank you".
CJP said it has submitted a five-point charter on examination reforms to the Centre. The two sides will meet again in about four weeks to discuss and work on implementing the proposed reforms.
CJP leaders Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das said the Centre has accepted all of the group's demands and assured them that a written guarantee on the agreed commitments will be shared by Tuesday.
Kolkata Police on Saturday arrested 11 people in connection with the violence and alleged attack on journalists during the July 24 CJP rally. Additional CP (Crime) Kunal Aggarwal said none of those arrested were students and described them as "troublemakers" involved in vandalism.
Clearance work underway at the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest site at Jantar Mantar after the party called off it's agitation yesterday following Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation.
Newly appointed Union Education Minister Pralhad Joshi has said that he would discharge his new responsibility with "complete humility and responsibility".
Activist Sonam Wangchuk congratulated the Cockroach Janta Party and thanked citizens after the Centre accepted the protesters' key demands. In a post on X, Wangchuk said, "Congratulations CJP, Gen Z of the nation and thank you all citizens for shedding fear."
Senior BJP leader Pralhad Joshi has been given additional charge of the Education Ministry following Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation. Joshi will continue to hold the Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, and New and Renewable Energy portfolios.
The Centre has agreed to withdraw police cases against protesters and provide compensation to the families of students who died by suicide following the examination paper leak controversy, CJP leaders said after talks with the government.
Dharmendra Pradhan resigned as Union Education Minister, saying recent developments had left him "deeply pained" and that he was stepping down in the interest of students and the country. He said he had taken responsibility for the fallout from the examination paper leak issue from the outset.
The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) on Saturday called off its nationwide agitation after the Centre accepted its key demands, including Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation. The announcement came after a joint briefing by Union ministers and CJP leaders following talks in New Delhi.
Union minister Amit Shah has defended Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, saying his resignation reflected the party's commitment to accountability and respect for the sentiments of students. Shah also said the Modi government was committed to reforms to curb paper leaks and highlighted Pradhan's contributions to implementing the National Education Policy, expanding digital education and strengthening the examination system.
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