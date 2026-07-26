CJP Protest News LIVE: Amit Shah says 'country, youth come first' after Pradhan's resignation

CJP Protest News LIVE: The Centre has accepted the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) key demands, prompting the youth-led organisation to call off its nationwide agitation after weeks of protests over examination paper leaks. The breakthrough came after a third round of talks between CJP representatives and Union ministers JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh, with the government agreeing to Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation, withdrawal of police cases against protesters and compensation for families of students who died by suicide.

Dharmendra Pradhan resigns

Pradhan resigned on Saturday, describing his decision as being in the interest of students and the country, while senior BJP leader Pralhad Joshi was given additional charge of the Education Ministry. CJP said the two sides will meet again in four weeks to discuss broader reforms to the examination system.

The government's climbdown marks one of the biggest political concessions of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's tenure and brings to a close one of the largest youth-led protest movements in recent years, even as questions over exam reforms, employment and accountability continue to dominate the national conversation.

Pralhad Joshi new education minister

Senior BJP leader Pralhad Joshi has been given additional charge of the Education Ministry following Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation. Joshi will continue to hold the Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, and New and Renewable Energy portfolios.

CJP's updated demand roster

After the announcement of the resignation the CJP posted an updated list of their demands on X where they said, “CJP's Demand Rooster Has Been Updated:”

- Dharmendra Pradhan must resign – ✅

- ₹1 Cr to the families of all students who died by suicide – Pending

- No action against any of the student protesters – Pending

- ⁠Public Apology From RAF & Delhi Police – Pending