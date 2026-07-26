Subscribe
Live Update

CJP Protest News LIVE: Amit Shah says 'country, youth come first' after Pradhan's resignation

CJP Protest News LIVE: The Centre accepts the Cockroach Janta Party's key demands, including Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation, prompting the group to call off its nationwide protest. The government also agrees to withdraw FIRs, compensate affected families and hold talks on wider exam reforms.

Prabhakar Jha
Updated26 Jul 2026, 08:26:49 AM IST
Advertisement
Abhijeet Dipke, head of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), celebrates with supporters after the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over NEET examination paper leaks at Jantar Mantar
Abhijeet Dipke, head of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), celebrates with supporters after the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over NEET examination paper leaks at Jantar Mantar(REUTERS)

CJP Protest News LIVE: The Centre has accepted the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) key demands, prompting the youth-led organisation to call off its nationwide agitation after weeks of protests over examination paper leaks. The breakthrough came after a third round of talks between CJP representatives and Union ministers JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh, with the government agreeing to Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation, withdrawal of police cases against protesters and compensation for families of students who died by suicide.

Dharmendra Pradhan resigns

Pradhan resigned on Saturday, describing his decision as being in the interest of students and the country, while senior BJP leader Pralhad Joshi was given additional charge of the Education Ministry. CJP said the two sides will meet again in four weeks to discuss broader reforms to the examination system.

The government's climbdown marks one of the biggest political concessions of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's tenure and brings to a close one of the largest youth-led protest movements in recent years, even as questions over exam reforms, employment and accountability continue to dominate the national conversation.

Pralhad Joshi new education minister

Senior BJP leader Pralhad Joshi has been given additional charge of the Education Ministry following Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation. Joshi will continue to hold the Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, and New and Renewable Energy portfolios.

CJP's updated demand roster

After the announcement of the resignation the CJP posted an updated list of their demands on X where they said, “CJP's Demand Rooster Has Been Updated:”

- Dharmendra Pradhan must resign – ✅

- 1 Cr to the families of all students who died by suicide – Pending

- No action against any of the student protesters – Pending

- ⁠Public Apology From RAF & Delhi Police – Pending

Advertisement
Follow updates here:
26 Jul 2026, 08:26:49 AM IST

CJP Protest LIVE: 18 Metro stations reopen after security review

Authorities lifted security restrictions at 18 key Delhi Metro stations, including Rajiv Chowk, Central Secretariat, Mandi House and New Delhi, after assessing the situation following the end of the CJP protest.

26 Jul 2026, 08:23:26 AM IST

CJP Protest LIVE: Internet services restored near Jantar Mantar

Mobile internet services have been restored at Jantar Mantar and nearby parts of central Delhi after the CJP withdrew its agitation. Internet restrictions had been in place for several days amid the youth-led protests.

26 Jul 2026, 08:09:44 AM IST

CJP Protest LIVE: Pradhan's exit first step towards reforms, says Congress

Congress leader TS Singh Deo said Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation is a "powerful first step" towards reforming the examination system. He alleged the government failed to address concerns over the NEET paper leak, student deaths and the functioning of the National Testing Agency (NTA).

Advertisement
26 Jul 2026, 08:06:09 AM IST

CJP Protest LIVE: NSUI demands immediate ban on NTA

NSUI president Vinod Jakhar said the organisation wants the National Testing Agency (NTA) to be banned immediately and called for stringent laws against examination paper leaks. He also demanded strict punishment for those responsible.

26 Jul 2026, 07:45:47 AM IST

CJP Protest LIVE: All Delhi Metro stations reopen for passengers

All stations across the Delhi Metro network are now open for passenger entry and exit, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said, restoring normal services after security-related restrictions during the CJP protests.

26 Jul 2026, 07:41:20 AM IST

CJP Protest LIVE: Dipke thanks Wangchuk after protest ends

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke thanked Sonam Wangchuk for his 26-day hunger strike, calling it a "moral force" that united the country. After the agitation was withdrawn, Dipke shared a photograph of himself holding the Constitution with the caption: "Thank you".

Advertisement
26 Jul 2026, 07:33:48 AM IST

CJP Protest LIVE: Govt, CJP to meet again in four weeks on exam reforms

CJP said it has submitted a five-point charter on examination reforms to the Centre. The two sides will meet again in about four weeks to discuss and work on implementing the proposed reforms.

26 Jul 2026, 07:26:40 AM IST

CJP Protest LIVE: Centre assures written guarantee by Tuesday, says CJP

CJP leaders Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das said the Centre has accepted all of the group's demands and assured them that a written guarantee on the agreed commitments will be shared by Tuesday.

26 Jul 2026, 07:10:34 AM IST

CJP Protest LIVE: Kolkata Police arrest 11 over violence at CJP rally

Kolkata Police on Saturday arrested 11 people in connection with the violence and alleged attack on journalists during the July 24 CJP rally. Additional CP (Crime) Kunal Aggarwal said none of those arrested were students and described them as "troublemakers" involved in vandalism.

Advertisement
26 Jul 2026, 06:59:50 AM IST

CJP Protest LIVE: Clearance work underway at Jantar Mantar

Clearance work underway at the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest site at Jantar Mantar after the party called off it's agitation yesterday following Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation.

26 Jul 2026, 06:54:54 AM IST

CJP Protest LIVE: 'Will fulfil this duty with humility', says Pralhad Joshi

Newly appointed Union Education Minister Pralhad Joshi has said that he would discharge his new responsibility with "complete humility and responsibility".

26 Jul 2026, 06:52:05 AM IST

CJP Protest LIVE: Sonam Wangchuk hails CJP, thanks citizens

Activist Sonam Wangchuk congratulated the Cockroach Janta Party and thanked citizens after the Centre accepted the protesters' key demands. In a post on X, Wangchuk said, "Congratulations CJP, Gen Z of the nation and thank you all citizens for shedding fear."

26 Jul 2026, 06:52:06 AM IST

CJP Protest LIVE: Pralhad Joshi gets additional charge of Education Ministry

Senior BJP leader Pralhad Joshi has been given additional charge of the Education Ministry following Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation. Joshi will continue to hold the Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, and New and Renewable Energy portfolios.

Advertisement
26 Jul 2026, 06:52:06 AM IST

CJP Protest LIVE: Centre to withdraw FIRs, compensate affected families

The Centre has agreed to withdraw police cases against protesters and provide compensation to the families of students who died by suicide following the examination paper leak controversy, CJP leaders said after talks with the government.

26 Jul 2026, 06:52:06 AM IST

CJP Protest LIVE: Pradhan resigns, says decision is in students' interest

Dharmendra Pradhan resigned as Union Education Minister, saying recent developments had left him "deeply pained" and that he was stepping down in the interest of students and the country. He said he had taken responsibility for the fallout from the examination paper leak issue from the outset.

26 Jul 2026, 06:52:06 AM IST

CJP Protest LIVE: CJP calls off nationwide protest after Centre accepts demands

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) on Saturday called off its nationwide agitation after the Centre accepted its key demands, including Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation. The announcement came after a joint briefing by Union ministers and CJP leaders following talks in New Delhi.

26 Jul 2026, 06:52:06 AM IST

CJP Protest LIVE: Shah backs Pradhan, says resignation reflects accountability

Union minister Amit Shah has defended Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, saying his resignation reflected the party's commitment to accountability and respect for the sentiments of students. Shah also said the Modi government was committed to reforms to curb paper leaks and highlighted Pradhan's contributions to implementing the National Education Policy, expanding digital education and strengthening the examination system.

Stay updated with the latest Trending, India, World and US news. Follow CJP Protest LIVE updates as Sonam Wangchuk ends his 26-day hunger strike following government assurances, while the Jantar Mantar protest continues. Get the latest updates on talks between the CJP delegation and the Centre, the demand for Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation, possible arrests, Delhi security measures and developments in Parliament.
HomeNewsIndiaCJP Protest News LIVE: Amit Shah says 'country, youth come first' after Pradhan's resignation
Advertisement
Read Next Story