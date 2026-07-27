CJP launches legal aid fund website for NEET protesters, Kapil Sibal pledges ₹1 crore

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) on Monday announced that it is launching a website to raise public contributions for a legal aid fund to protect those who participated in protests and were facing legal action.

Addressing a press conference in the national capital, CJP chief spokesperson Saurav Das said the party had sought legal guidance from senior advocate and Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal before calling off the 37-day agitation on July 25.

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The CJP flagged apprehension of post-protest targeting of individuals, citing a "playbook" used in previous agitations to implicate protestors in false cases.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What is the purpose of the legal aid fund website launched by the Cockroach Janta Party? ⌵ The legal aid fund website aims to raise public contributions to protect individuals who participated in protests and are facing legal action. 2 Why did the Cockroach Janta Party express concerns about post-protest targeting of individuals? ⌵ The CJP is concerned due to a 'playbook' used in previous protests where participants were falsely implicated in cases after the protests had ended. 3 How is the Cockroach Janta Party providing support to protestors across India? ⌵ The CJP is coordinating with lawyers to provide legal and medical assistance to all students involved in the protests from day one. 4 What did Kapil Sibal pledge to the protestors during the press conference? ⌵ Kapil Sibal pledged ₹1 crore to support the legal aid fund and urged lawyers to assist protestors facing trials. 5 Should protestors be concerned about legal action after the CJP's agitation was called off? ⌵ Yes, the CJP has warned of a complete breach of trust if the government fails to withdraw FIRs against protestors and ensure no further punitive actions.

Das said the outfit had consulted Sibal for legal guidance both before and after calling off its nationwide protests.

"We were in constant touch with Kapil ji and had sought legal guidance. When we called off the protest on the 25th, we apprehended that in the future, once the movement subsided or the momentum of the protest waned, the government might start targeting individuals. This is a very credible apprehension, as the same playbook has been observed in other major protests where individuals were singled out and implicated in false cases," Das said at the pess conference held at Sibal's residence at Teen Murti Lane in Central Delhi.

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Das said CJP had ensured legal and medical assistance to students from day one and was now scaling up support across states. "From day one, legal and medical assistance has been provided to all the students, and coordination with lawyers has been ensured so that they receive support across the country," he said.

"CJP is providing all kinds of help to protestors across the country," he added. Further, Das said that on July 20, the CJP had vowed to file FIRs against police officials accused of brutality during the demonstrations.

Sibal announces ₹ 1 crore legal aid Sibal, who joined the briefing, announced legal and financial support for protestors. "We don't want any action against those who sat in protest. It was an organic protest. Often governments want no dissent. Wherever there were peaceful protests and wherever protestors were targeted, they will create a website. I will give ₹1 crore. I appeal to lawyers to aid us so that wherever in India there are trials our lawyers will help protestors who are being tried," the former Education Minister said.

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Sibal, a senior advocate in the Supreme Court, served as the Union Minister of Human Resource Development (HRD) or Education Minister India from May 2009 to October 2012 under Prime Minister Manmohan Singh

At Monday's presser, CJP leader Ratna Singh alleged that Bihar had witnessed the most severe crackdown on protesters and said the party was coordinating with lawyers to provide legal assistance.

"Bihar is the one state where reports of heavy crackdown as well as police reportedly using AK-47 against protestors is coming from, we are coordinating with lawyers to help support us," Singh. She named Siwan, Patna and Chapra in bihar.

The 37-day agitation by the CJP was called off on July 25 after Dharmendra Pradhan resigned. The government had then agreed with CJP and activist Sonam Wangchuk to drop cases, prevent police intimidation and introduce anti-paper leak legislation.

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Earlier in the day, the CJP issued an ultimatum to the Central Government, alleging a breach of the agreement that ended its NEET agitation.

‘Student detentions in Bihar,Bengal In a post addressed to former BJP president JP Nadda and Union Minister Jitendra Singh on X, CJP spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka cited student detentions in Bihar, West Bengal and police raids in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh.

"Dear JP Nadda and DrJitendra Singh ji, We are observing a complete breach of the agreement regarding no police action against the protestors. Hundreds of students have been arrested in Bihar and Bengal, and hundreds are being surveilled/harrassed in Delhi and other states. Multiple reports are emerging in Delhi around detention of volunteers supporting protestors with logistics," Ranka said in the post.

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CJP demanded immediate withdrawal of FIRs, release of detained youth, and a copy of the written agreement on legal protections by Tuesday. It warned of renewed nationwide protests otherwise.

Addressing a press conference today along with Kapil Sibal. Ranka said CJP had submitted a draft agreement to Union ministers Nadda and Jitendra Singh, and it was agreed that the government would share a written agreement by Tuesday after legal consultations.

We don't want any action against those who sat in protest. It was an organic protest.

"We are waiting for the government to share the written agreement. We hope a senior Cabinet minister will honour the agreement and FIRs will be withdrawn, no protester or organiser would be harassed, and no cases would be filed in future," he said.

(With agency inputs)