CJP leaders to visit Delhi police station tomorrow to seek date for Jantar Mantar ‘peaceful’ protest

CJP co-convenor Ashutosh Ranka on Sunday said the party's leaders, including Saurav Das and another leader, would visit the Parliamentary Street Police Station at 10 am on Monday to seek a date for holding a “peaceful” protest at Jantar Mantar.

He added that the Delhi Police has 24 hours to provide a date, failing which the party would announce another protest on its own.

The CJP had called for a demonstration at Jantar Mantar on Saturday, seeking the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged discrepancies in electoral rolls linked to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise.

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 Why are CJP leaders seeking a date for a protest at Jantar Mantar? ⌵ The CJP is seeking to hold a peaceful demonstration demanding Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation over alleged discrepancies in electoral rolls linked to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise. 2 When will CJP leaders visit the Parliamentary Street Police Station? ⌵ CJP co-convenor Ashutosh Ranka said party leaders would visit the station at 10 am on Monday to seek a date for the Jantar Mantar protest. 3 Has Delhi Police confirmed a date for the CJP protest at Jantar Mantar? ⌵ The article says CJP leaders were seeking a date; it does not report that Delhi Police had confirmed one. Ranka said the police had 24 hours to provide a date, or the party would announce another protest call itself. 4 Why were CJP leaders detained ahead of the Jantar Mantar protest? ⌵ Delhi Police took Abhijeet Dipke, Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das into custody after they arrived at Delhi airport before the planned demonstration. The detention occurred amid heightened security and restrictions intended to prevent the gathering. 5 What were the CJP leaders demanding at the Jantar Mantar protest? ⌵ The CJP called for Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation, citing alleged discrepancies in electoral rolls associated with the SIR exercise.

“Tomorrow at 10AM, me, @SauravDassss, @whattalawyer and other CJP leaders will go to Parliamentary Street Police Station to get a date for a peaceful protest at Jantar Mantar. @DelhiPolice can give us a date for Jantar Mantar in 24 hours, or we will give another protest call ourselves,” Ranka said on X.

CJP leaders’ detention and release Ahead of the planned protest on Saturday, Delhi Police took CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke, Ranka and Das into custody after they arrived at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport on a flight from Mumbai on Saturday.

The party leaders claimed that police personnel forcibly escorted them off the aircraft and detained them without providing any written order or explanation outlining the grounds for their custody.

Their detention took place as Delhi witnessed heightened security, with restrictions imposed at several locations to prevent the planned gathering. The CJP alleged that the measures were aimed at stopping its supporters from reaching Jantar Mantar.

The three leaders were freed on Sunday after being presented before an executive magistrate. Following their release, they claimed that their mobile phones had been confiscated and that they were not allowed to consult lawyers while in custody. They also reiterated their resolve to continue the protest campaign.

Ranka compared the situation to the Emergency, alleging that train services had been cancelled and protesters were being harassed to stop them from travelling to Delhi.

The CJP leaders further alleged that the authorities had turned their campaign against the Election Commission into a political confrontation with the ruling establishment.

Oppn plans to march to SC on Monday Meanwhile, Opposition parties planned to march to the Supreme Court on Monday as part of their campaign against Gyanesh Kumar, with Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and Rajya Sabha LoP Mallikarjun Kharge seeking an appointment with Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant.

Both leaders wrote to the CJI requesting a meeting between 4 pm and 5 pm to submit a memorandum raising concerns over alleged “vote chori”.

Gandhi said opposition parties, civil society groups and young people would join the march to present the memorandum on behalf of the country. Their demands include an end to alleged electoral malpractice, Kumar’s resignation, a halt to the SIR exercise and a return to paper ballots.