CJP October 10 Delhi protest news: Internet shutdown, metro curbs, train cancellations — what will be affected

Delhi is on high alert ahead of a protest called by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) and student organisations at Jantar Mantar on Saturday, October 10, demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over allegations linked to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Delhi Police said it has denied permission for the demonstration, citing a late application and alleged violations during an earlier protest. Authorities have stepped up security across the capital, with extensive police and paramilitary deployment, metro disruptions, train cancellations and precautionary measures by educational institutions and businesses.

Here are the key developments ahead of Saturday's proposed protest.

1. Delhi Police denies permission for CJP protest

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 Why was the CJP protest planned in Delhi on October 10? ⌵ The Cockroach Janta Party and student organisations planned a demonstration at Jantar Mantar demanding Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation over allegations linked to the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls. Delhi Police denied permission for the protest. 2 Where and when will mobile internet be suspended in Delhi for the CJP protest? ⌵ Mobile internet services across all technologies are scheduled to be suspended within a 4-km radius of the Janpath–Kartavya Path crossing. The suspension is from 10 pm on October 9 to 10 pm on October 10, 2026. 3 Will all Delhi Metro services stop during the October 10 protest? ⌵ No. Entry and exit were restricted at 57 stations, but the Supreme Court said Metro services should not be completely stopped. Interchange facilities were to remain available at affected stations except New Delhi Metro station. 4 Which trains were cancelled or rescheduled because of the Delhi protest? ⌵ Several long-distance services were cancelled, including the CSMT–Hazrat Nizamuddin Rajdhani and multiple Mumbai- and Indore–Delhi trains. The Mumbai Central–New Delhi Rajdhani and Mumbai Central–Hazrat Nizamuddin August Kranti Rajdhani were rescheduled by five hours; passengers were advised to check updated schedules. 5 What should commuters do before travelling through Delhi on October 10? ⌵ Check official DMRC, railway and Delhi Traffic Police updates before setting out, and allow extra time if travelling through central Delhi or near Jantar Mantar. Follow police instructions at checkpoints and verify restrictions through official channels.

Delhi Police has refused permission for the proposed protest against CEC Gyanesh Kumar at Jantar Mantar. Joint Commissioner of Police, New Delhi range, Nupur Prasad, said the application was submitted late and cited alleged rule violations during a previous CJP demonstration. Police warned that participants could face legal action if they violated the law.

2. Around 25,000 police and paramilitary personnel deployed Authorities have deployed around 25,000 police and paramilitary personnel across Delhi to prevent an unauthorised gathering and maintain law and order. Security has been tightened at sensitive locations, including railway stations, bus terminals, hotels and city entry points.

3. 57 metro stations affected by security measures Delhi Police has urged the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) to shut 57 metro stations to restrict the movement of people expected to join the protest. Reports have also indicated that several stations were closed from Friday night. Commuters should check official DMRC advisories for the latest operational status.

4. Railway security tightened across Delhi More than 10 companies of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) and over 400 Government Railway Police (GRP) personnel are being deployed at railway stations. DCP Railways B. Bharat Reddy said 334 GRP personnel, including 120 women officers, had been deployed. Police said passengers with valid train tickets would not be stopped and that action would be taken against those attempting to violate the law.

5. Mumbai-Delhi trains cancelled and rescheduled Central and Western Railways have cancelled or rescheduled several long-distance services because of anticipated severe road congestion around New Delhi and Hazrat Nizamuddin stations on October 10.

Western Railway rescheduled the Mumbai Central–New Delhi Rajdhani Express (12951) and Mumbai Central–Hazrat Nizamuddin August Kranti Rajdhani Express (12953) by five hours.

Cancelled services include:

Bandra Terminus–Hazrat Nizamuddin Express (12247)

Mumbai Central–Hazrat Nizamuddin Duronto Express

Dr Ambedkar Nagar–New Delhi Express (20155)

Indore–Hazrat Nizamuddin Express (09309)

Indore–New Delhi Express (12415)

Sabarmati–New Delhi Express (12957)

Central Railway also cancelled the CSMT–Hazrat Nizamuddin Rajdhani Express (22221). Passengers have been advised to check updated schedules before travelling.

6. Supreme Court asks Centre to consider alternative protest venue The Supreme Court on Friday asked the government to consider designating an alternative location for peaceful demonstrations in Delhi. The court stressed that a protest venue should have basic amenities. It was hearing a plea challenging proposed metro restrictions and the cancellation of trains in view of the planned demonstration.

7. Schools and colleges shift classes online Several educational institutions in Delhi have shifted classes online, rescheduled parent-teacher meetings and postponed examinations planned for October 10. The decisions were taken amid security concerns and possible disruption to public transport.

8. Connaught Place businesses advised to remain shut The New Delhi Traders Association has advised shops, offices, restaurants and other establishments in Connaught Place to remain closed on Saturday as a precaution. The advisory cited concerns about possible property damage and injuries amid the anticipated protests.

9. Security stepped up along Delhi-Noida border Police personnel and Border Security Force (BSF) jawans have been deployed at key points along the Delhi-Noida border. Authorities are also conducting checks at other entry points and sensitive locations to monitor movement into the capital.

10. Delhi Police issues message urging restraint Delhi Police shared an “Open Letter to Every Citizen” on X, emphasising humanity despite differences of opinion.

“Because beyond every uniform, every opinion and every disagreement, we’re all human first,” the police said in the post.

12.Internet services to be suspended from tonight around central Delhi The Delhi Police Special Cell has ordered a temporary suspension of mobile internet services in parts of the national capital.

The suspension will cover a 4-km radius around the Janpath–Kartavya Path crossing.

Mobile internet services across all technologies will be suspended from 10 pm on October 9 to 10 pm on October 10, 2026.

The Union Home Secretary has authorised the suspension following a request from the Delhi Police.

13. Delhi’s Patiala House, Rouse Avenue courts to function virtually on October 10 Delhi’s Patiala House Court and Rouse Avenue Court will function only virtually on October 10.

The Delhi High Court has issued a notification announcing the arrangement.

No adverse orders will be passed if litigants or lawyers fail to appear before the courts.

All undertrial prisoners will be produced before the courts through video conferencing (VC) only.

The virtual-only arrangement comes amid protests planned by CJP in Delhi on October 10 against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

14. 27 FIRs registered during seven-day agitation Separate reports said law enforcement agencies registered 27 FIRs during a seven-day agitation targeting the CEC. Police reportedly invoked four provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), with joint criminal liability emerging as a prominent charge. Barricades, sealed roads and prohibitory orders were also reported around Jantar Mantar and Parliament Street.