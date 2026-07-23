CJP protest: 16 Delhi Metro stations to remain closed, heavy security deployment at Jantar Mantar - Top updates

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Thursday announced that sixteen Delhi Metro stations will remain closed till further instructions due to security reasons as the protests led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) seeking the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over NEET paper leak continue.

"Lok Kalyan Marg, Rajiv Chowk, Patel Chowk, Ramakrishna Ashram Marg, Barakhamba Road, Supreme Court, Seva Teerth, Janpath, Mandi House, Central Secretariat, ITO, Delhi Gate, Indraprastha, Khan Market, Jor Bagh and Shivaji Stadium metro stations have been closed till further instructions," the DMRC said in a post on X.

However, interchange facility shall remain available at Rajiv Chowk, Mandi House and Central Secretariat metro stations.

DMRC had closed the stations near the CJP protest venue at Jantar Mantar on Wednesday as well.

Heavy security deployment at Jantar Mantar Security deployment has been stepped up at Jantar Mantar following reports of clashes between the protesters and the Delhi Police. According to the Delhi Police, an officer was injured in fresh violence in Connaught Place on Wednesday as some miscreants attacked police with stones and bottles.

Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation is non-negotiable, says CJP CJP chief spokesperson Saurav Das has said that the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan is "non-negotiable". He also added that the protest would continue until the demand was met.

Das said he had spoken to Sonam Wangchuk several times during the day and that they agreed the protest should remain peaceful.

"I spoke with Sonam Wangchuk several times today. The conclusion was that this protest should remain peaceful. He has also publicly appealed to all protesters to maintain peace and conduct this protest in the right manner. He has also publicly appealed to all protesters to maintain peace and conduct this protest in the right manner," Das told ANI.

Sonam Wangchuk says will end fast if Centre promises no action against protesters Activist Sonam Wangchuk on Wednesday said he would end his indefinite hunger strike if the Centre assures him that no force would be used against the protesting students and no FIRs or other punitive action would be taken against them, asserting that even though he has lost around 11 kg during the fast, he wants to return to his work.

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In a video message from Gurugram's Medanta Hospital, Wangchuk, who appeared visibly frail, said, "I am still alive. This is the 25th day of my fast. I have lost around 11 kg of weight. I have lost muscles. But I am alright."