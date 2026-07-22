CJP protest: 6 FIRs by Delhi Police over violence; 'larger conspiracy' being probed as Nadda meets injured students

Delhi Police has registered six FIRs so far in connection with the alleged violence, vandalism and other incidents during the "Chalo Sansad" march organised by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) and farmers' groups on July 20, news agency PTI said quoting sources.

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Police are likely to probe a 'larger and criminal conspiracy' behind the entire matter, the report said.

The cases were registered at Parliament Street, Connaught Place and other police stations invoking multiple provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the Arms Act and the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, it said.

Stone-pelting near Regal Cinema

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What were the primary reasons behind the CJP-led protest in Delhi? ⌵ The CJP-led protest aimed to demand accountability for alleged irregularities in the NEET examination and the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. 2 Why did the Delhi Police register multiple FIRs during the CJP protest? ⌵ Delhi Police registered multiple FIRs due to violence, vandalism, unlawful assembly, and disruptions caused during the protest, including stone-pelting at police personnel and damage to public property. 3 How did police respond to the protesters during the 'Chalo Sansad' march? ⌵ Police used tear gas and baton charges to disperse thousands of protesters trying to march towards Parliament, leading to several injuries among both police personnel and protesters. 4 What actions are being taken regarding the alleged conspiracy behind the protest violence? ⌵ Investigators are examining evidence, including CCTV footage and social media content, to identify individuals involved in the violence and are probing a possible larger criminal conspiracy. 5 Should students participating in protests be concerned about potential police action? ⌵ Yes, students should be aware of potential police action, as past protests have led to claims of excessive force and arrests, prompting calls for accountability from the government.

One FIR was lodged in connection with the violence and stone-pelting near Regal Cinema at Connaught Place, while separate cases relate to unlawful assembly, unauthorised flying of a drone during the Parliament session and an alleged conspiracy behind the violence, a police source said.

FIRs were also filed in connection with assault, taking the law into one's own hands and other related offences, he said.

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The FIR filed at the Parliament Street station was under BNS Sections 223(b) (disobedience of lawful orders); Section 221 (hindering public servants from imparting their duties); Section 132 (assault or use of criminal force against a public servant); Section 121(1) (unlawful assembly); Sections 189(3), 190, 191(2), 191(3) and 192 dealing with unlawful assembly, rioting and violence; Sections 324(5), 109(1), 125 and 3(5) relating to common intention; and Section 61(2) about criminal conspiracy, the PTI report said.

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Earlier Police said more than 118 police personnel, including several senior officers, were injured and around 70 protesters were detained on Monday, during the march.

Union Health Minister JP Nadda met injured at a Delhi hospital on Tuesday.

Delhi Police released a statement mentioning these figures and their account, accusing protesters of displaying ‘unruly, aggressive and violent behaviour’ during the protest and attacking security personnel, damaging government vehicles and public property.

Thousands of students protested on streets in Centre Delhi on Monday in support of CJP's march towards Parliament, with several confrontations breaking out between protesters and the police.

CJP is still protesting at Jantar Mantar while Sonam Wangchuk, who has been on hunder strike supporting the demands, is in Medanta hospital. Congress leaders led by Rahul Gandhi held an unprecedented sit-in protest near PM Narendra Modi's residence on Tuesday over student-related issues. Rahul, Priyanka and other leaders were detained and later released.

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The students under CJP and the Congress party are demanding resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan

Damage to Public Property Act The FIR also invokes provisions of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act.

According to the FIR, the accused persons allegedly formed an unlawful assembly, disrupted public order, obstructed government officials from discharging their duties, indulged in violence and caused damage to public property.

During the protest, protesters allegedly pelted stones at police personnel and damaged several police vehicles deployed in the area, he said.

Investigators are examining CCTV footage, drone visuals, mobile phone videos and other electronic evidence to identify those involved in the violence. They are also analysing social media content and other digital material as part of the probe, sources said.

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The investigators claimed that the FIR related to the alleged conspiracy behind the violence was registered after they gathered several crucial pieces of evidence indicating planning behind the unrest, a police source said.

In connection with the unauthorised flying of an unmanned aerial vehicle in the New Delhi district during the Parliament session, Delhi Police had earlier said that it was verifying the authenticity of the footage and examining possible violations of applicable drone regulations.

Security arrangements have been stepped up across the national capital following Monday's clashes, in which Delhi Police said more than 118 personnel were injured and over 20 police vehicles were damaged.

Also Read | Not just CJP: Major protests that have gripped India recently

Multi-layered barricades have been erected at strategic points, vehicle checking has been intensified, and additional police and paramilitary personnel have been deployed at sensitive locations, key government installations and major intersections.

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Actions would be taken after completion of investigations, a senior officer said.

Actions would be taken after completion of investigations, a senior officer said.

(With agen reports)