CJP Protest: Abhijeet Dipke urges Sonam Wangchuk to end fast, Oppn to meet him too – ‘Will carry this movement forward’

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) has requested activist Sonam Wangchuk to end his hunger strike. Wangchuk has been on fast for 25 days and is currently at Medanta hospital
“Your sacrifice has inspired a generation. We respectfully request you to end your fast and take care of your health. We promise that the fight for examination justice will continue with even greater strength until our demands are met,” CJP said in its request.
“We will carry this movement forward,” it said.
CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke also requested Wangchuk to end his fast.
Earlier, Wangchuk said he would end his fast if Members of Parliament and leaders of political parties assured him that the issue of accountability in the education sector would be taken up during the Monsoon Session of Parliament.
However, following the police crackdown on protestors during the Cockroach Janta Party's "Sansad Chalo" march, the activist announced that he would continue his fast until such an assurance was given.
The climate activist joined the CJP-led agitation at Jantar Mantar on June 28 and began an indefinite hunger strike in support of students demanding accountability over alleged examination irregularities, reforms in the education system and the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.
A delegation of opposition MPs will visit Sonam Wangchuk at Gurugram's Medanta Hospital to persuade him to end his 25-day fast, and assure him that issues relating to the alleged irregularities in competitive examinations and accountability in the education sector will be raised in Parliament, sources said on Tuesday.
The delegation will urge the activist, who has been on an indefinite hunger strike for the last 25 days, to end his fast after assuring him that the Opposition will take up the matter inside Parliament, the sources said.
Congress Rajya Sabha MP Vivek Tankha, TMC Rajya Sabha MP Sagarika Ghose and CPI(M) Rajya Sabha MP John Brittas will be among those who meet Wangchuk, according to the sources.
Wangchuk, who was forcefully shifted by the Delhi Police to Safdarjung Hospital on July 18, has been moved to Medanta Hospital following a Delhi High Court order.
(With PTI inputs)
Gulam Jeelani is Political Desk Editor at LiveMint with over 16 years of experience covering national and international politics. Based in New Delhi, Jeelani delivers impactful political narratives through breaking stories, in-depth interviews, and analytical pieces at LiveMint since February 2024. The expertise in video production fuels his current responsibilities, which include curating content and conducting video interviews for an expanding digital audience.<br><br> Jeelani also travels during elections and key political events and has covered assembly elections in key states apart from national elections. He has previously worked with The Pioneer, Network18, India Today, News9Plus and Hindustan Times.<br><br> Jeelani’s tenure at LiveMint and previous experience at print and digital newsrooms have honed his skills in creating compelling text and video stories, explainers, and analysis that resonate with a diverse viewership.<br><br> Before moving to New Delhi in 2015, Jeelani was based in Uttar Pradesh, where he worked for five years as a reporter. In 2018, Jeelani was one of the two Indian journalists selected for the Alfred Friendly Fellowship in the US. There, he attended training workshops on reporting and data journalism, and he was attached to the Minneapolis Star Tribune in Minnesota, where he worked as a reporter.<br><br> Jeelani is a Bachelor's in Chemistry and holds a Masters Degree in journalism and mass communication from Aligarh Muslim University. Outside work, he enjoys poetry, cricket and movies.
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