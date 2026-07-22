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CJP Protest: Abhijeet Dipke urges Sonam Wangchuk to end fast, Oppn to meet him too – ‘Will carry this movement forward’

Earlier, Wangchuk said he would end his fast if Members of Parliament and leaders of political parties assured him that the issue of accountability in the education sector would be taken up during the Monsoon Session of Parliament.

Gulam Jeelani
Updated22 Jul 2026, 02:47 PM IST
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New Delhi: A portrait of climate activist Sonam Wangchuk and a copy of the Constitution of India and the Ramcharitmanas displayed at Jantar Mantar during an ongoing demonstration over the NEET issue, in New Delhi, Tuesday, July 21, 2026. (PTI Photo/Salman Ali)(PTI07_21_2026_000579A)
New Delhi: A portrait of climate activist Sonam Wangchuk and a copy of the Constitution of India and the Ramcharitmanas displayed at Jantar Mantar during an ongoing demonstration over the NEET issue, in New Delhi, Tuesday, July 21, 2026. (PTI Photo/Salman Ali)(PTI07_21_2026_000579A)(PTI)
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The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) has requested activist Sonam Wangchuk to end his hunger strike. Wangchuk has been on fast for 25 days and is currently at Medanta hospital

“Your sacrifice has inspired a generation. We respectfully request you to end your fast and take care of your health. We promise that the fight for examination justice will continue with even greater strength until our demands are met,” CJP said in its request.

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“We will carry this movement forward,” it said.

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke also requested Wangchuk to end his fast.

Earlier, Wangchuk said he would end his fast if Members of Parliament and leaders of political parties assured him that the issue of accountability in the education sector would be taken up during the Monsoon Session of Parliament.

However, following the police crackdown on protestors during the Cockroach Janta Party's "Sansad Chalo" march, the activist announced that he would continue his fast until such an assurance was given.

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The climate activist joined the CJP-led agitation at Jantar Mantar on June 28 and began an indefinite hunger strike in support of students demanding accountability over alleged examination irregularities, reforms in the education system and the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Oppn to urge Sonam to end fast

A delegation of opposition MPs will visit Sonam Wangchuk at Gurugram's Medanta Hospital to persuade him to end his 25-day fast, and assure him that issues relating to the alleged irregularities in competitive examinations and accountability in the education sector will be raised in Parliament, sources said on Tuesday.

The delegation will urge the activist, who has been on an indefinite hunger strike for the last 25 days, to end his fast after assuring him that the Opposition will take up the matter inside Parliament, the sources said.

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Congress Rajya Sabha MP Vivek Tankha, TMC Rajya Sabha MP Sagarika Ghose and CPI(M) Rajya Sabha MP John Brittas will be among those who meet Wangchuk, according to the sources.

Your sacrifice has inspired a generation. We respectfully request you to end your fast and take care of your health.

Wangchuk, who was forcefully shifted by the Delhi Police to Safdarjung Hospital on July 18, has been moved to Medanta Hospital following a Delhi High Court order.

(With PTI inputs)

About the Author

Gulam Jeelani

Gulam Jeelani is Political Desk Editor at LiveMint with over 16 years of experience covering national and international politics. Based in New Delhi, ...Read More

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