CJP to protest again? Ashutosh Ranka warns of sit-in if govt assurances not met immediately — ‘breach of agreement’

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka on Monday alleged that there has been a complete violation of the agreement under which no police action was to be taken against the protesters. He warned that the CJP would resume its protest if these demands were not met.

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Ranka demanded the immediate withdrawal of all FIRs registered against the protesters, the release of detained students, and an assurance that no fresh FIRs would be filed by the Delhi Police, central investigative agencies, or police forces in BJP-ruled states, in accordance with the agreement.

“We are observing a complete breach of the agreement regarding no police action against the protestors. Hundreds of students have been arrested in Bihar and Bengal, and hundreds are being surveilled/harrassed in Delhi and other states. Multiple reports are emerging in Delhi around detention of volunteers supporting protestors with logistics,” Ranka said on X, in a post addressed to Union ministers JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What are the main demands of the Cockroach Janta Party regarding police action against protestors? ⌵ The Cockroach Janta Party demands the immediate withdrawal of all FIRs against protestors, the release of detained students, and assurances that no new FIRs will be filed by any police in BJP-ruled states. 2 Why did the Cockroach Janta Party initially call off its protests? ⌵ The CJP called off its protests after receiving assurances from the Government of India that no police action would be taken against the protestors and that the associated FIRs would be withdrawn. 3 How has the CJP responded to reports of police action against protestors in various states? ⌵ The CJP has voiced strong concerns and warned of resuming protests if the government fails to honor its commitment to protect protestors and withdraw FIRs against them. 4 What legal actions are being threatened by the Cockroach Janta Party if the government does not comply with their demands? ⌵ The CJP has warned of potential legal action and has reiterated that they will resume protests if the government does not provide written guarantees concerning their demands by the specified deadline. 5 What impact does the CJP claim the breach of assurances has on youth trust in the government? ⌵ The CJP claims that a breach of assurances will be completely unacceptable to the youth and could damage their trust in the government, leading to further unrest.

He added, “We demand that all the FIRs against the protestors be immediately withdrawn, students be released and no future FIRs be filed (in line with our agreement) by Delhi police / Central investigative agencies / Police in BJP-allied states, FAILING WHICH WE WILL BE FORCED TO SIT ON PROTEST AGAIN.”

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“We also demand that the written agreement around legal cases be shared with us by tomorrow, the aligned timelines with the Government of India,” the CJP spokesperson concluded.

‘Breach of trust will be completely unacceptable to youth’: Saurav Das Earlier on Monday, CJP chief spokesperson Saurav Das voiced concern over reports that students and other protesters had been detained or arrested in Assam, West Bengal and Bihar. He urged the Centre to ensure their immediate release and withdraw all FIRs registered against them.

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In a post on X, Das said, "Such breach of trust will be completely unacceptable to the youth," while maintaining that the party had ended its nationwide protest only after receiving assurances from the Government of India that no punitive action would be taken against protesters.

Das further said, "We are deeply concerned by multiple reports reaching us of students and other protestors being targeted, detained, or arrested by various state agencies, particularly in Assam, West Bengal, and Bihar."

He added, “The Cockroach Janta Party had called off its nationwide protest only after the Government of India assured us that no punitive action would be taken against any protestor, either now or in the future, in any BJP-ruled or NDA-ruled states. The reports emerging from these states are therefore a matter of grave concern.”

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Also Read | CJP calls for immediate release of protestors arrested in Assam, other states

Assuring support to those facing action, Das said, "First, we wish to assure every protestor that our legal team is already coordinating with brilliant lawyers in the concerned states to secure the release of those detained and to extend all possible legal assistance. This has been happening from Day 1."

He also appealed to the Centre to fulfil its assurances, saying, “Second, we call upon the Government of India, particularly @JPNadda ji and @DrJitendraSingh ji, to immediately honour the assurance given to us by ensuring the release of those detained and by directing that no coercive or retaliatory action is taken against any protestor anywhere in the country. The FIRs registered ought to be withdrawn too.”

Also Read | Assam Minister's daughter Dibisa Mahanta goes viral for supporting CJP

Das further reminded the government of its promise to provide a written assurance, stating, “The Government of India is also reminded of its commitment to furnish us the written guarantee in this regard by tomorrow, Tuesday, 28 July 2026.”

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The development comes amid continued disruptions in Parliament, where MPs from the Samajwadi Party and Congress have questioned the alleged police violence and reported AK-47 firing during crackdowns on students in Bihar. The Opposition has sought a response from Union Home Minister Amit Shah on the matter.

The agitation was withdrawn on July 25 after Dharmendra Pradhan resigned as Union Education Minister. Following discussions with the CJP and activist Sonam Wangchuk, the Centre agreed to withdraw cases against protesters, prevent police intimidation, and bring in legislation to curb paper leaks.

About the Author Garvit Bhirani Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news s...Read More ✕ Garvit Bhirani



With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.



Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.



He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.



He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.



He can be reached on Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news stories, focusing on accuracy and compelling storytelling for readers.With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.He can be reached on LinkedIn or on @garvitbhirani on X