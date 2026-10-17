CJP Protest: AISA chief Neha Bora released from detention; Abhijeet Dipke to be produced before SEM court

All India Students' Association (AISA) president Neha Bora was released early Saturday morning, while Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke will be produced before the Special Executive Magistrate (SEM) court, the Delhi Police said.

Both were taken into preventive custody ahead of the 'Lehra Do Tiranga' protest march at Connaught Place's Central Park in Delhi on Friday. Bora was detained at Mandi House, while Dipke was detained at Jhandewalan, as they were on their way to Connaught Place, police sources told PTI.

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Bora was released after completing formalities related to her detention under Section 65 of the Delhi Police Act, while action was initiated against Dipke under Sections 126 (security for keeping the peace in other cases) and 170 (preventive arrest) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), police said.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 Why were Neha Bora and Abhijeet Dipke detained ahead of the 'Lehra Do Tiranga' march? ⌵ Delhi Police took them into preventive custody as they were heading to the protest march in Connaught Place. Police said around 150 people were detained to maintain law and order and ensure smooth traffic movement. 2 When was Neha Bora released from detention? ⌵ Bora was released early Saturday morning after completing detention-related formalities under Section 65 of the Delhi Police Act. 3 What happened to Abhijeet Dipke after his detention? ⌵ Police initiated action against Dipke under Sections 126 and 170 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita. He was arrested and was to be produced before the Special Executive Magistrate court later that day. 4 Where were Neha Bora and Abhijeet Dipke detained? ⌵ Bora was detained at Mandi House, while Dipke was detained at Jhandewalan. Both were on their way to Connaught Place. 5 Were lawyers allowed to meet Neha Bora while she was detained? ⌵ AISA alleged that lawyers who reached RK Puram police station around midnight were initially not allowed to meet her. After her release, Bora said her lawyers eventually met her after they managed to contact her.

Dipke was subsequently arrested and will be produced before the Special Executive Magistrate (SEM) court later in the day, police sources told PTI.

Lawyers ‘not allowed to meet Bora’ AISA claimed that after being detained, Bora was moved from one place to another across Delhi for five hours before being taken to RK Puram police station.

It alleged that lawyers reached RK Puram police station around midnight, but were not allowed to meet Bora.

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It further claimed that police had not clarified when she would be released and were refusing to provide her medicines despite knowing she has been unwell for the past few days.

After her release from detention, Bora said, "They (Police) demanded my name, address, and other details. For a long time, they wouldn't even let me speak or consult with a legal advisor (lawyer). Our lawyers spent 5–6 hours trying to reach me; it was only after we managed to call them that they were finally allowed to meet me. These are the kinds of things these people have been doing for a long time."

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According to police, around 150 people had been detained to maintain law and order and ensure smooth traffic movement.

Security personnel cordoned off Central Park in Connaught Place, with Rapid Action Force personnel deployed inside and additional forces stationed in the area.

About the Author Akriti Anand Akriti Anand is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint. She is a digital journalist with more than six years in the news industry. In her curren...Read More ✕ Akriti Anand



In her current role, she covers both national and international politics, and also keeps a close watch on the latest trends in science and space exploration.



Akriti joined the LiveMint team in October 2023. Before this, she built a strong career at other major media houses. She worked as a senior sub-editor at India Today. Later, she moved to CNBCTV-18. There, she covered high-pressure topics like breaking news and major elections. She spent much of her time analysing Parliament bills and complex political debates. She is also a skilled editor who knows how to polish a story for a digital audience.



One of her career highlights happened at CNBCTV-18. She made her first television debut during the Chandrayaan-3 mission. She also provided special on-air coverage for the Karnataka Elections.



When she is not busy with breaking news, Akriti loves to write explainers and interview experts on a wide range of issues. She also enjoys making complex space missions easy for everyone to understand.



Her education helps her tackle these diverse subjects. She holds a BA in English Literature, a Postgraduate Diploma in Mass Communication, and a Master’s degree in Development Studies. She is currently expanding her knowledge in climate journalism.



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Email: akriti.anand@htdigital.in Akriti Anand is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint. She is a digital journalist with more than six years in the news industry.In her current role, she covers both national and international politics, and also keeps a close watch on the latest trends in science and space exploration.Akriti joined the LiveMint team in October 2023. Before this, she built a strong career at other major media houses. She worked as a senior sub-editor at India Today. Later, she moved to CNBCTV-18. There, she covered high-pressure topics like breaking news and major elections. She spent much of her time analysing Parliament bills and complex political debates. She is also a skilled editor who knows how to polish a story for a digital audience.One of her career highlights happened at CNBCTV-18. She made her first television debut during the Chandrayaan-3 mission. She also provided special on-air coverage for the Karnataka Elections.When she is not busy with breaking news, Akriti loves to write explainers and interview experts on a wide range of issues. She also enjoys making complex space missions easy for everyone to understand.Her education helps her tackle these diverse subjects. She holds a BA in English Literature, a Postgraduate Diploma in Mass Communication, and a Master’s degree in Development Studies. She is currently expanding her knowledge in climate journalism.Connect with Akriti hereLinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/akriti-anand-868285199 Twitter/X: https://x.com/AkritiAnand7 Email: akriti.anand@htdigital.in