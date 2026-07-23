CJP protest: Anna Hazare holds 'maun andolan' in support of protesting students

Social activist Anna Hazare on Thursday staged a two-hour maun andolan (silent protest) in Maharashtra's Ahilyanagar to show support for students protesting in Delhi.

Hazare began his protest at 11 am at the Mahatma Gandhi statue in Ahilyanagar and concluded it at 1 pm. He then left for his village, Ralegan Siddhi, in the same district.

Advertisement

A day earlier, Hazare had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying "the news of…violence and police action…is extremely painful".

In his letter, he said the anger among the protesters should be seen "not as a law and order problem, but as the agony and expectations of society".

Hazare also wrote that if Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan is asked to resign, "it will not cause the government to fall; rather, it will…make its functioning more accountable and effective".

He urged the government to "listen to (the protesters) patiently, create an atmosphere of trust, and find solutions through positive dialogue".

Also Read | CP shops in Delhi advised to remain closed after 6:30 pm today amid CJP protest

Speaking to reporters after the protest, Hazare said he wrote to the Prime Minister because he is "the supreme leader and should be apprised of people's issues".

Advertisement

Highlights of the CJP protest: Security remained tight in and around Jantar Mantar on Thursday, with authorities directing shops, offices and restaurants in Connaught Place to close by 6.30 pm, citing a "critical situation" in and around the commercial hub.

A heavy police presence was deployed at the protest site, a day after fresh clashes erupted during the ongoing agitation led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP). The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said 16 metro stations would remain closed from 7.30 am until further notice. These include Rajiv Chowk, Mandi House, Central Secretariat and Supreme Court stations. The DMRC had also shut the same 16 stations on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, the CJP alleged that the Delhi Police had parked a “totally damaged car” outside the protest site and questioned the force's intentions. Sharing visuals of the vehicle, which had shattered windows and a broken windscreen, the organisation said, “Everyone should remember this car has been brought here in this condition - important to record before they can blame it on peaceful protesters.”

Advertisement

Although the protest site remained largely peaceful on Wednesday, violence broke out on Sansad Marg after demonstrators moved onto the road. Police fired tear gas shells to disperse the crowd, while some protesters allegedly threw stones at security personnel and chased them along Connaught Place's main radial road. According to the Delhi Police, at least five personnel — two ACPs, one inspector, one head constable and one constable — were injured in the clashes.

The CJP also claimed on Wednesday that internet services had been suspended around Jantar Mantar and questioned whether the government was preparing for another police action. “Internet service shutdown at Jantar Mantar. Govt planning another brutal crackdown?” CJP convenor Abhijeet Dipke wrote in a post on X.

Advertisement

In a separate post, Dipke urged police and paramilitary personnel not to “obey ilegal orders that ask you to beat up innocent protesters.”

(With inputs from news agency PTI)

About the Author Livemint For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, busine...Read More ✕ Livemint For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, business, personal finance, corporates, politics and geopolitics. We bring the latest updates on all the listed companies on BSE and NSE, startups, mutual funds, Union ministries, geopolitics, and untapped human interest stories from around the world, helping our readers to stay informed on the latest developments around the globe. Our Coverage Areas 1. Companies: Comprehensive news and analysis on listed and unlisted companies, corporate announcements, corporate chatter, C-suite, business trends, hiring alerts, layoffs, work-life balance, world's top billionaires and richest and more. 2. Personal finance: Insights into mutual funds, small savings schemes like - PPF, SSY, post office savings scheme, stock to watch, personal loans, credit cards, top bank FDs, real estate, income tax and more. 3. Politics: Comprehensive coverage of general elections, state elections and bypolls, Lok Sabha, Vidhan Sabha, Parliament, PMO, PIB, finance ministry, home ministry, among other union ministries and government departments. 4. National News: From metro cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and e to untapped stories from rural India, we cover human interest, health, education, crime and courts, and law and order, among other areas of public interest. 5. Economy: In-depth analysis of India's macro and micro-economic indicators like- GDP, inflation, forex, fiscal deficit, current account deficit, interest rate cycle, economic recovery, RBI circulars, indirect taxes, GST, Insolvency and Bankruptcy imports, exports and everything that impacts Indian economy. 6. Geopolitics: Well-rounded and deeply researched coverage on US News, Oval Office European Union, Ukraine Russia War, middle-east crisis, royal families and global leaders like - Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin, Kim Jong Un, Xi Jinping and premiers of other leading economies in the world. Meet the Team 1. Gulam Jeelani, Political Affairs Editor 2. Sugam Singhal, Senior Assistant Editor 3. Chanchal, Assistant Editor 4. Sanchari Ghosh, Chief Content Producer 5. Pratik Prashant Mukane, Chief Content Producer 6. Sayantani Biswas, Chief Content Producer 7. Ravi Hari, Deputy Chief Content Producer 8. Garvit Bhirani, Deputy Chief Content Producer 9. Akriti Anand, Senior Content Producer 10. Jocelyn Felix Fernandes, Senior Content Producer 11. Swastika Das Sharma, Content Producer 12. Mausam Jha, Content Producer 13. Riya R Alex, Trainee Content Producer