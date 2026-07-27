CJP Protest: Another protester claims pellet injuries, says ‘Thought I was going to lose my arm’

A 25-year-old Bihar resident allegedly suffered pellet injuries during the July 20 protest march led by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) against NEET paper leaks.

Prashant, who lives in Delhi, told the Hindustan Times, “When those pellet-like things hit my hand, I thought I was going to lose my arm forever. I could not feel it for hours.

Prashant was injured near the Jantar Mantar protest site. He was rushed to Lady Hardinge Hospital and treated for his injuries.

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 What injuries did the protester Prashant sustain during the CJP protest? ⌵ Prashant suffered multiple pellet injuries to his right upper limb, chest, and inguinal region during the July 20 protest. 2 Why did Prashant participate in the CJP protest march? ⌵ Prashant followed the movement on social media and decided to join the July 20 protest to support demands regarding NEET paper leaks. 3 How did Prashant's pellet injuries occur at the protest? ⌵ Prashant was hit by pellets while trying to escape during police tear gas shelling and firing at the protest site near Palika Bazar. 4 Should protesters be concerned about the safety of participating in such demonstrations? ⌵ Given the reports of pellet injuries and police actions, protesters should consider their safety and health risks before participating. 5 What is the Delhi Police's official stance on the use of pellet guns during the protest? ⌵ The Delhi Police officially denied using pellet guns during the protest and stated that such claims are false and misleading.

His discharge paper, accessed by HT, reads: “Multiple pellet injuries to the right upper limb, chest and inguinal region.”

HT tried to reach out to the hospital, Delhi Police and CRPF for comment but did not receive a response.

‘Wounds were very similar to pellet wounds’ Narrating his ordeal, Prashant was quoted as saying, “I was following the movement on social media from the beginning and visited the Jantar Mantar. On July 20, I also went to the protest to participate march."

He said, “Around 4 pm, police used tear gas to disperse students around Jantar Mantar. I was already hit by lathis. Within minutes, I, along with my friend and other protesters, had reached the Palika Bazar area, near Gandhi Charkha installation.”

"There, many protesters were cornered by police personnel. There was tear gas shelling and firing, and I tried to run away from there as well. That is when these pellets hit me on different parts of my body. My friend then rushed me to the hospital," Prashant told HT.

There, he was treated and discharged the same day.

“When I reached home, my friends saw my wounds, and we researched online. We then figured out that these wounds were very similar to pellet wounds,” Prashant said.

“It was then that I checked my discharge papers from the hospital, where it was also mentioned that these were pellet wounds,” Prashant added.

Also Read | Were pellet guns used during CJP protest on July 20? What we know so far

His discharge summary claimed he was brought to the hospital around 4:30 pm.

Under the section of “history and examination”, the summary says, “the patient has pellet injuries to the right upper limb, chest and inguinal region with first-degree severity.”

Prashant claimed, “For days, I did not tell my family that I had these pellet-like wounds because I was worried they would get tense.”

Delhi Police denies use of pellet guns The Delhi Police officially denied using pellet or rubber guns.

The Delhi Police posted on X, "Claims stating that Delhi Police forces used pellet guns against peaceful protesters yesterday are completely false and misleading."

"Delhi Police neither possess pellet guns nor do they use them in the ongoing protest. The public is requested not to share or circulate any unverified or misleading information," the X post added.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police, New Delhi, also advised the public not to share or circulate unverified information.