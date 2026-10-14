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CJP Protest: Ashutosh Ranka, Saurav Das sent to 5-day judicial custody; Abhijeet Dipke dares PM to ‘shows some guts’

CJP Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das were sent to a five-day judicial custody on Wednesday.

Akriti Anand
Updated14 Oct 2026, 09:41 AM IST
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CJP Protest: Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das sent to 5-day judicial custody, says Abhijeet Dipke
CJP Protest: Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das sent to 5-day judicial custody, says Abhijeet Dipke (Agencies)
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CJP Protest: Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) leaders Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das were sent to a five-day judicial custody on Wednesday, while Ajinkya Shinde was released on personal bond, CJP's legal head Ratna Sinha said in a post on X.

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A day after “trespassing” into Jantar Mantar, Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka were presented before a Special Executive Magistrate (SEM), which sent them to five days of judicial custody.

The counsel representing them, advocate Abhisht Hela, was quoted by Live Law, as saying that the Delhi Police argued that Ranka and Das gave a call and asked people to reach at Jantar Mantar, “thereby carrying out criminal trespass.”

The accused also violated a previous bond they signed before a Special Executive Magistrate at Delhi Cantt Police Station on Sunday to not carry out any breach of peace.

The counsel said that police argued before the magistrate that “there was a presumption that the accused might carry out a crime” if they are out.

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They were produced before the SEM at Mandir Marg Police Station at around 8:30 AM on Wednesday.

This came hours after Ratna Singh informed that the Delhi Police "arrested Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka, and Ajinkya Shinde at Parliament Street Police Station in today’s Jantar Mantar case."

The charges she cited were “trespass, bond violation, obstruction of public official’s duty, etc.”

She alleged, “They were not allowed to meet their lawyers till late at night. They were brought to Parliament Street PS at 3 AM in a private van,” and claimed that “despite these illegal actions, their spirits are high.”

Dipke dares PM Modi

Following the development, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke took aim at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said, “Show some guts, @narendramodi. If you’re so determined to crush dissent, have the courage to officially declare an Emergency instead of hiding behind these cowardly tactics.”

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He asked if “unfurling tricolour at Jantar Mantar” was a fault.

About the Author

Akriti Anand

Akriti Anand is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint. She is a digital journalist with more than six years in the news industry. In her curren...Read More

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