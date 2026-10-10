CJP Protest at Jantar Mantar: Why is Delhi under ‘shut down’? How police explained strict curbs amid criticism

The Delhi Police defends the move to impose strict restrictions in the wake of the Cockroach Janata Party's (CJP) planned protest at Jantar Mantar on Saturday. On Friday, police issued a statement titled, "What is the rationale for the restrictions being put in New Delhi?."

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The statement came as the Centre drew criticism for "shutting down" Delhi ahead of the massive demonstration, likely to be attended by several political parties. More than 200 trains were cancelled, 45 Delhi metro stations were shut, and mobile internet services were also restricted in areas around Jantar Mantar on Saturday.

Delhi ‘shut down’ ahead of CJP protest The protest on October 10 was organised to demand the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar amid allegations of irregularities in the ongoing Special Intensive Exercise (SIR) of the electoral roll.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 Why did the CJP organise a protest at Jantar Mantar? ⌵ The CJP’s October 10 protest opposed the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls and called for Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation over alleged irregularities. 2 Why did Delhi Police impose strict restrictions before the CJP protest? ⌵ Police cited safety and law-and-order concerns, pointing to violence and injuries during a previous Jantar Mantar protest. It also said the site can accommodate only about 1,000 people and that restrictions would help manage crowds and traffic. 3 What restrictions were imposed in Delhi ahead of the CJP protest? ⌵ Authorities restricted entry and exit at 45 metro stations, cancelled more than 200 trains and limited mobile internet services around Jantar Mantar. Police also set up barricades and checks in parts of the city. 4 Did Delhi Police grant permission for the CJP protest at Jantar Mantar? ⌵ No. Delhi Police denied permission, citing possible law-and-order concerns and inconvenience to residents. It also said the CJP communication was an intimation rather than a formal application for permission. 5 What did the Supreme Court say about transport restrictions during the CJP protest? ⌵ The Supreme Court directed the Centre to ensure there was no complete prohibition on metro and train movement to Delhi on October 10. A contempt plea later alleged that station closures and transport restrictions continued despite the direction.

In a sharp post on X shortly before boarding his flight at the Mumbai airport on Saturday, Dipke wrote that the shutdown of Delhi and "crackdown" on supporters were "not signs of strength", but of a leader terrified of his own people.

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He posted, [PM Narendra] Modi has accepted defeat even before our protest has begun. The mass crackdown on protesters and the shutdown of Delhi are not signs of strength, but of a leader terrified of his own people."

Left parties also condemned restrictions imposed ahead of the October 10 protest and demanded that the Delhi Police allow protesters to assemble at Jantar Mantar.

CPI(M) general secretary MA Baby said that barricading and the deployment of security personnel were creating an atmosphere of intimidation.

CPI(ML) Liberation general secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya said with trains cancelled and metro services stopped, the government has "laid a siege around themselves and turned the whole of Delhi into a huge police camp or paramilitary cantonment".

He said, "Meanwhile, the CJI has advised the government not to use a hammer to kill a fly! Does that leave room for using hammers for cockroaches?" He questioned, “Has independent India ever witnessed such fear of democracy and peaceful mass protest?”

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Delhi Protest: Security personnel stand guard near Janpath Metro Station as heavy police deployment and entry restrictions are enforced ahead of a planned protest by Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) members, in New Delhi, Saturday, Oct. 10, 2026.

The issue even reached the Supreme Court.

A plea filed in the court on Saturday alleged that authorities continued with the closure of metro stations in Delhi despite the Supreme Court's October 9 direction. The Supreme Court had directed the Centre to ensure that there was no "complete prohibition" of the movement of metro and trains coming to Delhi on October 10 due to the protest.

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The plea filed on Saturday sought initiation of contempt proceedings against Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan IAS, Delhi Police Commissioner Anurag Kumar IPS and Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) Chairperson D Thara IAS for allegedly wilfully disobeying the Court's directions, according to Live Law.

Delhi Protest: How Police defended move to impose strict curbs The Delhi Police cited the events of the July 20 protest, organised by the CJP over irregularities in the NEET examination and students' deaths, to justify the imposition of strict curbs ahead of the protest on October 10.

1. Lesson from the past Police said the proactiveness stems from "what happened last time in July protests at Jantar Mantar". They said in a statement posted on X, "Permission was taken for a one-day protest at Jantar Mantar, but it continued for a month. More than 200 police personnel were injured. More than 2000 persons having criminal antecedents came to those protests, contributing to the violence. As the situation went out of control, there were clashes, and innocent students were injured too."

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"Now, the same group wants to gather at the same place again," police said.

"Given that experience, permission cannot be given without addressing how safety will be ensured. Already, in the past week, women constables of Delhi Police have been molested and assaulted by those protesting at Jantar Mantar. That is deeply troubling, and it has to be taken seriously," the statement claimed.

"Nobody wants to see that happen again. The people who come to a protest, the police personnel on duty and the people passing through the area all need to be safe," police said in its statement.

2. Smooth traffic movement Police said people have the right to protest, but at the same time, "important establishments and the offices of the constitutional bodies are in New Delhi."

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"People living and working in Delhi should be able to go about their day safely too. Delhi police have a responsibility towards all of these," police said.

3. 'Practical issue' The Delhi Police also highlighted a "practical issue". They said Jantar Mantar is a small area that can accommodate only 1,000 people at a time.

Also Read | Jantar Mantar Protest: CJP says nationwide agitation to continue

"Delhi is a small city-state, and there are limits to how many people a particular location can safely accommodate. Delhi being capital of the fastest growing economy of the country cannot be brought to halt every time there are protests. Delhi Police has to look after well-being of citizens and economic interests alongside the interests of those who want to protest," police added.

"Balancing these responsibilities requires planning, and that planning starts with organisers seeking permission and sticking to them. Seeking permission to protest is not anti-democratic. Permission is to ensure that Authorities know where people intend to gather and how many are expected so they can arrange for traffic diversions, emergency access and safe crowd movement," the police said.

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About the Author Akriti Anand Akriti Anand is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint. She is a digital journalist with more than six years in the news industry. In her curren...Read More ✕ Akriti Anand



In her current role, she covers both national and international politics, and also keeps a close watch on the latest trends in science and space exploration.



Akriti joined the LiveMint team in October 2023. Before this, she built a strong career at other major media houses. She worked as a senior sub-editor at India Today. Later, she moved to CNBCTV-18. There, she covered high-pressure topics like breaking news and major elections. She spent much of her time analysing Parliament bills and complex political debates. She is also a skilled editor who knows how to polish a story for a digital audience.



One of her career highlights happened at CNBCTV-18. She made her first television debut during the Chandrayaan-3 mission. She also provided special on-air coverage for the Karnataka Elections.



When she is not busy with breaking news, Akriti loves to write explainers and interview experts on a wide range of issues. She also enjoys making complex space missions easy for everyone to understand.



Her education helps her tackle these diverse subjects. She holds a BA in English Literature, a Postgraduate Diploma in Mass Communication, and a Master’s degree in Development Studies. She is currently expanding her knowledge in climate journalism.



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Email: akriti.anand@htdigital.in Akriti Anand is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint. She is a digital journalist with more than six years in the news industry.In her current role, she covers both national and international politics, and also keeps a close watch on the latest trends in science and space exploration.Akriti joined the LiveMint team in October 2023. Before this, she built a strong career at other major media houses. She worked as a senior sub-editor at India Today. Later, she moved to CNBCTV-18. There, she covered high-pressure topics like breaking news and major elections. She spent much of her time analysing Parliament bills and complex political debates. She is also a skilled editor who knows how to polish a story for a digital audience.One of her career highlights happened at CNBCTV-18. She made her first television debut during the Chandrayaan-3 mission. She also provided special on-air coverage for the Karnataka Elections.When she is not busy with breaking news, Akriti loves to write explainers and interview experts on a wide range of issues. She also enjoys making complex space missions easy for everyone to understand.Her education helps her tackle these diverse subjects. She holds a BA in English Literature, a Postgraduate Diploma in Mass Communication, and a Master’s degree in Development Studies. She is currently expanding her knowledge in climate journalism.Connect with Akriti hereLinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/akriti-anand-868285199 Twitter/X: https://x.com/AkritiAnand7 Email: akriti.anand@htdigital.in