CJP protest: ‘Cockroaches sneaked into Jantar Mantar’ — Dipke says Ranka, Das, Ajinkya, others detained, shares video

Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke said his team members Ashutosh Ranka, Saurav Das and Ajinkya were detained near Jantar Mantar early Tuesday.

He took to X to share a video that showed police catching hold of Ranka, who had a national flag in his hand. Chants of “Bharat Mata ki Jai” and other slogans were also heard.

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“Cockroaches with the Tiranga sneaked into Jantar Mantar early this morning before they were picked up by Delhi Police. @AshutoshRanka, @SauravDassss, @AjinkyaCJP along with other team members have been detained,” Dipke wrote on X.

Tagging Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his post, Dipke said, “You cannot denotify the resistance, @narendramodi.”

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