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CJP protest: ‘Cockroaches sneaked into Jantar Mantar’ — Dipke says Ranka, Das, Ajinkya, others detained, shares video

Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke shares a video on X that showed police catching hold of Ashutosh Ranka, who had a national flag in his hand. Chants of “Bharat Mata ki Jai” and other slogans were also heard.

Written By Akriti Anand
Published13 Oct 2026, 10:07 AM IST
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CJP protest: ‘Cockroaches sneaked into Jantar Mantar’ — Dipke says Ranka, Das, Ajinkya, others detained, shares video
CJP protest: ‘Cockroaches sneaked into Jantar Mantar’ — Dipke says Ranka, Das, Ajinkya, others detained, shares video(Abhijeet Dipke/X video)
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Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke said his team members Ashutosh Ranka, Saurav Das and Ajinkya were detained near Jantar Mantar early Tuesday.

He took to X to share a video that showed police catching hold of Ranka, who had a national flag in his hand. Chants of “Bharat Mata ki Jai” and other slogans were also heard.

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“Cockroaches with the Tiranga sneaked into Jantar Mantar early this morning before they were picked up by Delhi Police. @AshutoshRanka, @SauravDassss, @AjinkyaCJP along with other team members have been detained,” Dipke wrote on X.

Tagging Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his post, Dipke said, “You cannot denotify the resistance, @narendramodi.”

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