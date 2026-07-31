CJP protest: Daughter of UP BJP leader says Pralhad Joshi appointed as education minister feels like ‘bleak joke’

Daughter of a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) politician, Yashaswinee Raje Singh, called the appointment of Union Minister Pralhad Joshi as the new Union education minister following Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation a “bleak joke."

“The person who's been appointed as education minister now... honestly, it feels like a very, very bleak joke,” she said in an interview with Al Jazeera.

Advertisement

She explained why she supported student-led protests over NEET paper leak issue. She credited the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) with doing a “great job of galvanising this sort of largely apolitical audience.”

Also Read | Case against Meta India head, others for posts targeting PM during CJP protests

“CJP did a very, very great job of galvanising this sort of largely apolitical audience that usually steers clear of such conversations through their innovative messaging, through memes, and their focus was Instagram, which was great because that's where we saw so much of the ordinary people's coverage of the protests," said Yashaswinee Raje Singh, the daughter of Uttar Pradesh's two-time MLA Vikram Singh.

Vikram Singh is a former MLA from Uttar Pradesh's Fatehpur Sadar. He lost the 2022 UP Elections.

In the interview, Yashaswinee criticised the "language" used by Pradhan in his resignation letter. “It's really, really shortsighted to be viewing the resignation as sort of this watershed moment,” she said.

Advertisement

"The language of the resignation letter itself is more of a martyr's than of someone who's remorseful, apologetic and holding themselves to account,” she said.

Pradhan had announced his resignation on July 25, saying, “Considering the situation that has arisen at Jantar Mantar and across the country, so that anti-national forces do not take advantage of this situation ... I have sent my resignation letter to the Prime Minister.”

Advertisement

Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation came after a massive protest over the NEET paper leak issue at Jantar Mantar in Delhi. The protest then spread to other states in no time.

Also Read | Pellet guns at CJP Protest: SC says graded response required in some cases

Climate Activist Sonam Wangchuk held a 26-day-long hunger strike and broke his fast only after getting a written assurance from the government on three of the four key demands of the protesters.

These four demands were: Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation, no FIR or legal action against student protesters, compensation to family of children who died in this paper leak accident and discussion and debate in Parliament on paper leak issue.

Earlier, the government didn't give assurance of the resignation by Pradhan. However, following talks between CJP protesters and Union ministers JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh, Pradhan tendered his resignation on July 25.

Advertisement

About the Author Akriti Anand Akriti Anand is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint. She is a digital journalist with more than six years in the news industry. In her curren...Read More ✕ Akriti Anand



In her current role, she covers both national and international politics, and also keeps a close watch on the latest trends in science and space exploration.



Akriti joined the LiveMint team in October 2023. Before this, she built a strong career at other major media houses. She worked as a senior sub-editor at India Today. Later, she moved to CNBCTV-18. There, she covered high-pressure topics like breaking news and major elections. She spent much of her time analysing Parliament bills and complex political debates. She is also a skilled editor who knows how to polish a story for a digital audience.



One of her career highlights happened at CNBCTV-18. She made her first television debut during the Chandrayaan-3 mission. She also provided special on-air coverage for the Karnataka Elections.



When she is not busy with breaking news, Akriti loves to write explainers and interview experts on a wide range of issues. She also enjoys making complex space missions easy for everyone to understand.



Her education helps her tackle these diverse subjects. She holds a BA in English Literature, a Postgraduate Diploma in Mass Communication, and a Master’s degree in Development Studies. She is currently expanding her knowledge in climate journalism.



Connect with Akriti here

LinkedIn:

Twitter/X:

Email: akriti.anand@htdigital.in Akriti Anand is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint. She is a digital journalist with more than six years in the news industry.In her current role, she covers both national and international politics, and also keeps a close watch on the latest trends in science and space exploration.Akriti joined the LiveMint team in October 2023. Before this, she built a strong career at other major media houses. She worked as a senior sub-editor at India Today. Later, she moved to CNBCTV-18. There, she covered high-pressure topics like breaking news and major elections. She spent much of her time analysing Parliament bills and complex political debates. She is also a skilled editor who knows how to polish a story for a digital audience.One of her career highlights happened at CNBCTV-18. She made her first television debut during the Chandrayaan-3 mission. She also provided special on-air coverage for the Karnataka Elections.When she is not busy with breaking news, Akriti loves to write explainers and interview experts on a wide range of issues. She also enjoys making complex space missions easy for everyone to understand.Her education helps her tackle these diverse subjects. She holds a BA in English Literature, a Postgraduate Diploma in Mass Communication, and a Master’s degree in Development Studies. She is currently expanding her knowledge in climate journalism.Connect with Akriti hereLinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/akriti-anand-868285199 Twitter/X: https://x.com/AkritiAnand7 Email: akriti.anand@htdigital.in