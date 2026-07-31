CJP protest: Daughter of UP BJP leader says Pralhad Joshi appointed as education minister feels like ‘bleak joke’

Daughter of a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) politician, Yashaswinee Raje Singh, called the appointment of Union Minister Pralhad Joshi as the new Union education minister following Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation a “bleak joke."
“The person who's been appointed as education minister now... honestly, it feels like a very, very bleak joke,” she said in an interview with Al Jazeera.
She explained why she supported student-led protests over NEET paper leak issue. She credited the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) with doing a “great job of galvanising this sort of largely apolitical audience.”
“CJP did a very, very great job of galvanising this sort of largely apolitical audience that usually steers clear of such conversations through their innovative messaging, through memes, and their focus was Instagram, which was great because that's where we saw so much of the ordinary people's coverage of the protests," said Yashaswinee Raje Singh, the daughter of Uttar Pradesh's two-time MLA Vikram Singh.
Vikram Singh is a former MLA from Uttar Pradesh's Fatehpur Sadar. He lost the 2022 UP Elections.
In the interview, Yashaswinee criticised the "language" used by Pradhan in his resignation letter. “It's really, really shortsighted to be viewing the resignation as sort of this watershed moment,” she said.
"The language of the resignation letter itself is more of a martyr's than of someone who's remorseful, apologetic and holding themselves to account,” she said.
Pradhan had announced his resignation on July 25, saying, “Considering the situation that has arisen at Jantar Mantar and across the country, so that anti-national forces do not take advantage of this situation ... I have sent my resignation letter to the Prime Minister.”
Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation came after a massive protest over the NEET paper leak issue at Jantar Mantar in Delhi. The protest then spread to other states in no time.
Climate Activist Sonam Wangchuk held a 26-day-long hunger strike and broke his fast only after getting a written assurance from the government on three of the four key demands of the protesters.
These four demands were: Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation, no FIR or legal action against student protesters, compensation to family of children who died in this paper leak accident and discussion and debate in Parliament on paper leak issue.
Earlier, the government didn't give assurance of the resignation by Pradhan. However, following talks between CJP protesters and Union ministers JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh, Pradhan tendered his resignation on July 25.