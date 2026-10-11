CJP Protest Day 2: Are Delhi metro stations closed today, Oct 11? What you must know

After the Delhi Police's clampdown on the protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar at Jantar Mantar on Saturday, the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) vowed to continue demonstrations, announcing another protest at Jantar Mantar at 10 am on Sunday.
The announcement came after more than 7000 protesters were detained by the Delhi Police in the wake of the planned protest over alleged electoral roll irregularities, with protesters seeking Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar's resignation.
The Opposition slammed the Centre for "shutting down" Delhi over the protest. They criticised the closure of metro stations, train cancellations at key railway stations, heavy police deployment and strict traffic curbs ahead of the protests.
Quick answers to key questions
No Sunday closure had been confirmed in the available updates. DMRC had not announced restrictions for October 11, so check its latest service information before travelling.
Entry and exit restrictions affected 45 stations, including Rajiv Chowk, Central Secretariat, Patel Chowk, Janpath, Mandi House, ITO, Kashmere Gate and New Delhi. DMRC later said all station gates were open.
The restrictions followed a Delhi Police request amid heightened security for the protest at Jantar Mantar. The demonstration was over alleged electoral-roll irregularities and included a demand for CEC Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation.
Sunday’s station closures and timings were uncertain in the available reports. Commuters should check DMRC updates before setting out and allow extra time if travelling through affected areas.
On Saturday, as many as 45 metro stations were shut due to the protest. As the CJP plans to continue the demonstration, will Delhi metro services be affected on Sunday as well? Here's all we know:
There has been no update from the DMRC as of now regarding restrictions at the entry and exit points of any metro stations. As many as 45 metro stations remained shut till 10 am on Saturday. The services resumed thereafter.
The DMRC had then posted an update on X, saying. "Entry and exit gates of all Metro Stations of the Delhi Metro network are now open. The interchange facility at all the concerned Metro stations is also available.”
The 45 metro stations where services were impacted on Saturday were:
1. Janpath
2. Patel Chowk
3. Central Secretariat
4. Lok Kalyan Marg
5. Rajiv Chowk
6. New Delhi
7. Seva Teerth
8. Mandi House
9. Barakhamba Road
10. ITO
11. Delhi Gate
12. Khan Market
13. Ramakrishna Ashram Marg
14. Jhandewalan
15. Supreme Court
16. Indraprastha
17. Shivaji Stadium
18. Dilli Haat-INA
19. Hauz Khas
20. Jor Bagh
21. Lajpat Nagar
22. Jangpura
23. Ashram
24. Jamia Millia Islamia
25. Chawri Bazar
26. Jama Masjid
27. Karol Bagh
28. Rajendra Place
29. Vishwavidyalaya
30. Kashmere Gate
31. Inderlok
32. Guru Teg Bahadur Nagar
33. Netaji Subhash Place
34. Azadpur
35. Jahangirpuri
36. Haiderpur Badli Mor
37. Majlis Park
38. Seelampur
39. Maujpur-Babarpur
40. Jafrabad
41. Welcome
42. Yamuna Vihar
43. Khajuri Khas
44. Shahdara
45. Rithala
The interchange facility was available at all the concerned metro stations except New Delhi.
After Saturday's crackdown on protests, all eyes are on Sunday's CJP protest. Whether Delhi metro services will be affected on Sunday or not will be known as the day passes. Track LIVE blog on Delhi protest here to check minute-to-minute updates about the CJP protest, traffic advisory and metro, railway updates.
Akriti Anand is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint. She is a digital journalist with more than six years in the news industry.<br><br> In her current role, she covers both national and international politics, and also keeps a close watch on the latest trends in science and space exploration. <br><br> Akriti joined the LiveMint team in October 2023. Before this, she built a strong career at other major media houses. She worked as a senior sub-editor at India Today. Later, she moved to CNBCTV-18. There, she covered high-pressure topics like breaking news and major elections. She spent much of her time analysing Parliament bills and complex political debates. She is also a skilled editor who knows how to polish a story for a digital audience. <br><br> One of her career highlights happened at CNBCTV-18. She made her first television debut during the Chandrayaan-3 mission. She also provided special on-air coverage for the Karnataka Elections. <br><br> When she is not busy with breaking news, Akriti loves to write explainers and interview experts on a wide range of issues. She also enjoys making complex space missions easy for everyone to understand. <br><br> Her education helps her tackle these diverse subjects. She holds a BA in English Literature, a Postgraduate Diploma in Mass Communication, and a Master’s degree in Development Studies. She is currently expanding her knowledge in climate journalism.<br><br> Connect with Akriti here<br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://www.linkedin.com/in/akriti-anand-868285199">https://www.linkedin.com/in/akriti-anand-868285199</a><br> Twitter/X: <a href="https://x.com/AkritiAnand7">https://x.com/AkritiAnand7</a><br> Email: akriti.anand@htdigital.in
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