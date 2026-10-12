CJP protest day 2: How Delhi unfolded amid fresh detentions, Supreme Court intervention and calls for CEC’s resignation

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) on Sunday vowed to intensify its protests against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar as demonstrations entered their second day in Delhi, with around 200 people detained amid a heavy security deployment across the capital.

What happened on CJP protest day 2? The agitation, triggered by allegations of irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, continued despite restrictions and barricades around key areas of New Delhi

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The Supreme Court intervened, directing authorities not to illegally detain people gathering peacefully and asking them to ensure that metro services and internet connectivity remained uninterrupted, subject to law-and-order requirements.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What happened during CJP protest day 2 in Delhi? ⌵ Around 200 students and protesters were detained as demonstrators marched towards Jantar Mantar, demanding Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation. Delhi Police maintained a heavy security deployment across the capital. 2 Why is the CJP protesting against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar? ⌵ The protests were sparked by allegations of irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls. CJP and opposition groups have called for Kumar’s resignation. 3 What did the Supreme Court say about detentions during the CJP protests? ⌵ The Court said people gathering peacefully should not be illegally detained and asked authorities to keep metro services and internet connectivity uninterrupted, subject to law-and-order requirements. 4 Were the detained CJP leaders released, and did they sign a bond? ⌵ Abhijeet Dipke, Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das were released after being produced before an executive magistrate. Police said they furnished a ₹50,000 bond to maintain peace for a year, while Dipke said he had not signed a bond. 5 Will the CJP continue its protests in Delhi? ⌵ CJP leaders said the agitation would continue until Gyanesh Kumar resigned. Ranka said party leaders would seek a date for a peaceful Jantar Mantar protest from Delhi Police.

Also Read | CJP leaders to visit Delhi police station on Monday to seek date for protest

Supreme Court steps in A special bench of Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana issued notice to the Centre while hearing a plea seeking contempt proceedings over alleged violations of an earlier direction concerning restrictions on metro and train services during the protests.

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) co-conveners Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka, along with legal head Ratna Singh during a press conference following their release from preventive detention in New Delhi on Sunday. (PTI)

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The court also asked Solicitor General Tushar Mehta to ensure that lawyers, journalists and others could carry out their professional duties without obstruction. It clarified that peaceful assembly could not be grounds for illegal detention, while recognising the authorities’ powers under the law.

CJP leaders released, vow to continue agitation CJP leaders Abhijeet Dipke, Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das were released after being produced before an executive magistrate. The Delhi Police said they had been released after furnishing a ₹50,000 bond to maintain peace and good behaviour for one year.

The party described their release as a legal victory. However, Das alleged that the authorities had treated citizens unfairly and claimed that police personnel took away their phones during detention without issuing seizure memos.

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He expressed concern that the devices could have been hacked or cloned, though no evidence establishing such interference was provided.

Ranka said the agitation would continue until Kumar resigned, with demonstrations planned beyond Delhi.

Students detained as march continues Around 200 students and protesters were detained on Sunday as demonstrators marched towards Jantar Mantar, raising slogans demanding the CEC's resignation.

Members of the Students' Federation of India, All India Students' Association and Krantikari Yuva Sangathan were among those detained. CPI(M) MP John Brittas and AISA president Neha Bora were also taken into custody.

Delhi Police registered 20 FIRs linked to Saturday's demonstrations, including cases involving alleged assaults on police personnel and obstruction of public servants.

Separately, YouTuber Dhruv Rathee alleged that people in plain clothes took him from his residence on Saturday morning and moved him between police stations without allowing him to contact his lawyer for around 22–23 hours. His account could not be independently established from the material available.

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Police also released footage to counter CJP's claim that Dipke had not been informed of his grandmother's death while in custody, saying he was told about the funeral and offered assistance to travel home.

The confrontation is expected to continue, with the INDIA bloc preparing another march on Monday. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said he and Rahul Gandhi had sought a meeting with the Chief Justice of India to seek intervention over allegations of 'vote chori'.

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About the Author Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She...Read More ✕ Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay.

She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis.

Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent.

Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.